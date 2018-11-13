High-Quality Surplus Gear of Motion Picture and Automated Lighting, Grip and Broadcast Power Company Now Available in a Strategic Equipment Liquidation Sale

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group is liquidating high-quality studio and automated stage lighting surplus to the ongoing operations of Illumination Dynamics, valued at more than $5 million. This is a unique offering of professionally maintained and serviced equipment.

Illumination Dynamics' assets up for strategic liquidation include a wide array of conventional and automated lighting gear.

According to the Company's Website, Illumination Dynamics (ID) is a full-service rental equipment provider with offices in Los Angeles and Charlotte. ID was founded in 2001 by a team of industry experts and provides the highest quality product, the latest technology and the best customer service from highly skilled, knowledgeable personnel in the motion picture, TV, commercial, automated, theatrical, special events, broadcast power and support industries nationwide.

The assets up for strategic liquidation include a wide array of conventional and automated lighting gear manufactured by names like ARRI, Clay Paky, Kino and Coemar, along with Grand MA consoles, and other equipment by companies like ColorBlaze and Vari-Lite.

"This sale presents an extraordinary opportunity for professionals — including rental companies, studios, production companies, night clubs, educational and religious organizations — to acquire top-flight lighting equipment at liquidation prices," said Jonathan Holiday, Business Development, of Tiger's Commercial & Industrial Division.

For further information on the offering, visit: www.soldtiger.com, or contact Jonathan Holiday: jholiday@tigergroup.com.

Media Contacts : At Tiger Group, Jonathan Holiday, 205419@email4pr.com, (805) 497-4999; at Parness &; Associates Public Relations, Bill Parness, 205419@email4pr.com, (732) 290-0121 or Mobile: 732-673-6852.

