High Rises & Honky Tonks for The 32nd Annual Progressive Party

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The DISTRICT Nashville is celebrating 32 years with their annual progressive party! Every year The DISTRICT hosts this fundraiser in support of their mission to not only showcase unique spots around the city, but to help fund community projects as well. The annual progressive party showcases the best of Music City while guests meet, mingle, and have fun. This year comes with a theme that couldn't better suit Nashville - High Rises & Honky Tonks!

With a theme like this, it's no doubt that two of the three stops are none other than those attached to Nashville's leading interior designer Kathy Anderson along with new partner, Katie Stix. The principal interior designer of Anderson Design Studio has designed the new Nashville - from high rises to honky tonks, to everything in between, this celebrity interior designer has done it all. After the first stop, HQ Beercade, party-goers will take a trip to Ole Red and Nashville Underground, two of Kathy's projects that were completed this year.

Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties teamed up to create Ole Red Nashville with Kathy Anderson and her team at Anderson Design Studio. Ole Red - restaurant, live venue, and retail space - was completed earlier this summer and offers live music daily and killer views of the city from the acclaimed Lower Broadway.

The last stop of the evening takes guests to Nashville Underground - the highest and largest multi-level rooftop bar the city has to offer! With southern inspired cuisine, a mechanical bull, and 360° views of the city, Nashville Underground is the perfect place to end the evening. Kathy and her team collaborated with Joey and Gavin DeGraw to highlight what Nashville is best known for - the music scene.

High Rises & Honky Tonks will be on September 26th from 5:30PM - 10:00PM and will start at HQ Beercade at 114 2nd Ave. South, Nashville, TN. Tickets are $60 and include drinks, appetizers, and live music for the evening. Tickets can be purchased at https://events.handbid.com/auctions/the-district-honky-tonks-high-rises-2018.

This fall Kathy Anderson will launch her second homewares line, a new rug collection, and her latest addition, a flooring line.

For more information on Kathy Anderson, please visit www.andersondesignstudio.com.

