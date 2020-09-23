High School Sports Scores from ScoreStream are Live on Amazon Alexa

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective immediately, Alexa will have comprehensive high school sports scores from ScoreStream for all high school sports in all seasons. Last year, ScoreStream and Amazon collaborated to provide real time, hyper local prep football scores from thousands of games across the country. This year that collaboration is extending to all sports in all seasons.

Customers can simply ask for the name of their favorite team, "Alexa, what is the score of the Washington high school football game?" or can ask, "Alexa, what is the Washington Tigers high school volleyball score?" to get updates on various local games in their area.

"We had a great response from fans accessing real time scores on their Alexa device last year. As we moved into the winter there was great interest in having that same coverage for basketball and the other high school sports in different seasons. We are excited to provide Alexa users with coverage of all the sports in their local community for the 2020/2021 sports seasons," said Derrick Oien, CEO and cofounder of ScoreStream.

About ScoreStream

ScoreStream is a patented, crowd-sourcing platform for local sports coverage in real time. The ScoreStream mobile app engages fans through crowd-sourced scores, photos, video and chat from over 15,000 games per week from around the world. ScoreStream works with many major media companies in the television, radio and newspaper sectors. ScoreStream is a venture-backed start-up based in Del Mar, CA.

Follow ScoreStream at www.scorestream.com, www.facebook.com/scorestream, @scorestream on Twitter and @scorestream on Instagram.

CONTACT: Derrick Oien, 858-205-3730 [email protected]

