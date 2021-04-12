High Schoolers Launch Rayze Consulting, a Gen Z Marketing Consultancy Firm

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rayze Consulting is a Gen Z marketing consulting company that helps brands craft marketing campaigns explicitly aimed towards Generation Z, those born between 1997 and 2012. After all, the best way to understand Gen Z is to learn from Gen Zers themselves. Most people associate teenagers with sleeping in late and hanging around aimlessly. However, that's not true of this dynamic team of 40+ teenagers under the leadership of Rayyan Ahmed and Sahil Voona. Ahmed and Voona, both 16 years of age, created Rayze Consulting after realizing that many companies weren't properly understanding them and their peers.

"With a buying power of 143 billion dollars, Gen Z is very important, and as time goes on, their importance will only rise. We've already seen brands that have failed to adapt to millennials and eventually went out of business. If companies neglect Gen Z, the same effect could occur," says Ahmed. "That's where we come in," says Voona. "We follow Gen Z trends, analyze current events, and can therefore help you market specifically to them. We have the experience to market towards Gen Z that many businesses lack or need help with."

Rayze Consulting categorizes its services into four main categories: Research, Ideation/Analyzation, Execution, and Optimization. To find more information about their services, visit their website. SportsHi, CROSSNET, and Luma are just three of the growing list of companies that Rayze has worked with since its inception in August 2020. Rayze also maintains two social media accounts to build a community of teenagers through which they can provide companies with feedback on their products and ad campaigns. Both accounts share opportunities and perspectives relevant to their peers. Rayze Consulting is poised to be a significant player in the Gen Z marketing game and is ready to help brands of all sizes better understand Gen Z.

Rayze Consulting Website

Rayze Consulting LinkedIn

Rayze Consulting Instagram

Rayze Consulting Tiktok

About Rayze Consulting

Rayze Consulting is a Gen Z consulting company that helps brands think of new ideas, craft marketing campaigns, or just learn more and connect with Gen-Z.

Press Contact:

Sabeen Safi

717-414-0078

SOURCE Rayze Consulting

Related Links

https://rayzeconsulting.com

