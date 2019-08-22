High Sensitivity of Biocept's Target Selector™ Platform Using CEE-Sure™ Blood Collection Tubes to Be Featured in Poster Presentation at the 2019 IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of liquid biopsy tests designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve the outcomes of patients diagnosed with cancer, announces that clinical data highlighting real-world performance of the Company's Target Selector™ platform for detecting actionable biomarkers in lung cancer patients will be presented at the 2019 IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer being held September 7-10, 2019 at the Fira Gran Via Exhibition and Conference Center in Barcelona, Spain. The poster features clinical experience data from over 1,400 blood samples drawn from patients diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and collected and shipped using Biocept's CEE-Sure™ specimen collection tubes, specifically designed for liquid biopsy testing. Abstracts for posters to be presented at this conference can be found at library.iaslc.org.

Poster presentation details are as follows:

Title: The Dynamic Range of Mutant Allele Fraction Detected in Patients with NSCLC: Clinical Experience Data and Clinical Implications

Session Category/Title: P1.14/Targeted Therapy Session

Session Date and Time: Sunday September 8, 2019, 09:45am-18:00pm (CEST)

Location: Fira Gran Via Conference Center, Exhibit Hall, Poster Session P1.14

"To date, our clinical experience has demonstrated consistent performance for detecting actionable mutations in the ctDNA of patients with NSCLC as low as 0.01% mutant allele frequency," said Biocept's Senior Vice President and Senior Medical Director Veena Singh, MD. "The ability to detect mutations at such low levels can serve to expand the cohort of patients that could potentially benefit from the use of targeted therapies and to monitor their progression or therapeutic response, as these patients might be missed with less sensitive technologies. We are also pleased to demonstrate the robust performance of our CEE-Sure™ blood collection tubes which are designed to stabilize cells in a given blood sample to minimize the presence of non-tumor DNA in the plasma fraction. We believe that our collection tube technology can contribute to a higher level of sensitivity in liquid biopsy testing."

"We are very pleased to highlight the robust real-world performance of our Target Selector™ ctDNA assays for lung cancer, as well as the utility of our CEE-Sure™ blood collection tubes at this year's World Conference on Lung Cancer," said Biocept's President and CEO Michael Nall. "We believe that these results add to the body of evidence supporting the clinical benefits of our proprietary molecular diagnostic technologies and services, and further distinguish our novel platform in the growing liquid biopsy segment."

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. To the extent that statements in this release are not strictly historical, including, without limitation, statements as to the ability of our collection tube technology to contribute to a higher level of sensitivity in liquid biopsy testing, the clinical benefits of our proprietary molecular diagnostic technologies and services, our ability to improve the management, diagnosis and treatment of cancer, and the ability of our tests to provide clinically actionable information to oncologist and their patients, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risk factors as set forth in our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. The effects of such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. We do not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaim any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law. Readers are advised to review our filings with the SEC, which can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov.

