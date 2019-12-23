High Speed Camera Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component; by Resolution, by Frame Rate, and Application

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global high speed camera market is estimated to account to US$ 302.56 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 550.36 Mn by 2027. Some action occurs tremendously fast and ends in an instant. The high-speed camera helps in shooting slow-motion videos to help in the presentation of replays, making time pass slower-than-usual as the event unwinds. Meantime, in the entertainment industry prominently in the production of TV commercials and movies, studios are starting to record with variable frame rates. Fast and slow motion in movies was produced by over cranking or under cranking the frame rate, which promotes the film faster or slower than usual. Slow-motion hit the mainstream in the television industry in 1989 as variable frame rate cameras developed, providing an alternative to industrial high-speed cameras. As technology progressed, it became feasible to record at higher frame rates as the size of image sensors grew bigger coupled with, reduction in noise, image quality improvement. High frame rate recording is now a standard feature on many video cameras that are used in the media and the entertainment industry. Thus during the forecast period from 2019 - 2027, increasing demand from the media and entertainment industry is expected to drive the high speed camera market throughout the world. Additionally, with the advent of video on demand services such as YouTube, various channels such as The SlowMo Guys, Hydraulic Press Channel makes informational videos for access to general public. This has encouraged many other channels to pop up and provide informational videos to the general mass. This is further going to generate a considerable amount of demand for high-speed camera during the forecast period.



The high speed camera market has been segmented based on component, resolution, frame rate, application, and geography. Based on component, the high speed camera market has been segmented into Image Sensors, Lens, Batteries, Image Processors, Fans and Cooling System, Memory Systems, and Others.

The overall high speed camera market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the high speed camera market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the high speed camera market.



The major companies operating in the market include AOS Technologies AG, Fastec Imaging, Integrated Design Tools, Mikrotron GmbH, NAC Image Technology, NEC Corporation, Optronics GmbH, PCO AG, Photron, and Vision Research, among others..



