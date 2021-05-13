High Street Insurance Partners Acquires Two New Jersey Firms

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High Street Insurance Partners (HSIP), a full-service insurance brokerage platform, announced today that it has acquired New Jersey-based Paladin Insurance Agency (Paladin) and Richardi-Demola Insurance Agency (RD). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Both firms specialize in business and personal Insurance solutions. Tom Geraghty, Agency President, will continue to run both firms and will now report to Scott Goodreau, Managing Partner & COO at HSIP. The acquisition expands HSIP's presence in the Northeast and is the first partner in New Jersey.

Helfer & Associates served as advisor to Paladin.

High Street Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance brokerage firm. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance & risk management; employee benefits & human capital management; financial & retirement services; and personal insurance solutions delivered through community-focused agencies. HSIP employs over 500 insurance specialists & consultants in offices based in Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Oregon & Pennsylvania. Additional information can be found at www.highstreetpartners.com

