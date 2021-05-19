High Street Insurance Partners Expands Pacific Northwest
May 19, 2021, 06:43 ET
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High Street Insurance Partners (HSIP), a full-service insurance brokerage platform, announced today that it has acquired Hermiston, Oregon-based Simmons Insurance Group (SIG). Transaction terms were not disclosed.
Founded in 1974, SIG, a full-service insurance agency, will remain under the leadership of Agency President, Jacob Neighbors. SIG has two offices in Hermiston and an additional office in Beaverton, Oregon. Neighbors will report to Scott Goodreau, Managing Partner & COO of HSIP.
HSIP has now completed 27 acquisitions since forming the company in mid-2018 and has 55 offices across nine states.
About High Street Insurance Partners
High Street Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance brokerage firm. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance & risk management; employee benefits & human capital management; financial & retirement services; and personal insurance solutions delivered through community-focused agencies. HSIP employs over 500 insurance specialists & consultants in offices based in Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Oregon & Pennsylvania. Additional information can be found at www.highstreetpartners.com
