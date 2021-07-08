High Street Insurance Partners Makes Move In North Carolina

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-service insurance brokerage, High Street Insurance Partners (HSIP), announced today the acquisition of Hickory, North Carolina-based First Security Insurance (FSI). This is HSIP's first agency partner in North Carolina. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1919, FSI has been specializing in customized business and personal insurance solutions for over a century. Charles Connor IV, Agency President and Karl Sherrill, Agency CEO will continue to lead FSI, who also have offices in Boone & Claremont, North Carolina. Additionally, Sherrill, will assume the role of Principal & Agency Operations Leader for HSIP, previously serving as Vice President and National Manufacturing Practice Leader at Marsh & McLennan Agency. Sherrill will report to Scott Goodreau, Managing Partner & Chief Operating Officer at HSIP.

About High Street Insurance Partners

High Street Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance brokerage firm. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance & risk management; employee benefits & human capital management; financial & retirement services; and personal insurance solutions delivered through community-focused agencies. HSIP employs over 600 insurance specialists & consultants in offices based in Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania & Virginia. Additional information can be found at www.highstreetpartners.com.

SOURCE High Street Insurance Partners