High Strength Steel Market 2021-2025 | Growing Demand for High Strength Steel In Automobile Industry to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Sep 21, 2021, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The high-strength steel market is poised to grow by $ 13.73 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.86% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ArcelorMittal SA, Essar Steel India Ltd., HBIS Group Co. Ltd., Hyundai Steel Co., JSW STEEL Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Nucor Corp., POSCO, Tata Steel Ltd., and United States Steel Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing demand for high-strength steel in the automobile industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, volatile prices of raw materials might hamper the market growth.
High Strength Steel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Application
- Automotive
- Construction
- Aviation
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
High Strength Steel Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our high strength steel market report covers the following areas:
- High Strength Steel Market size
- High Strength Steel Market trends
- High Strength Steel Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing global construction industry as one of the prime reasons driving the high-strength steel market growth during the next few years.
High Strength Steel Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the High Strength Steel Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the High Strength Steel Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
High Strength Steel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist high strength steel market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the high strength steel market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the high strength steel market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high strength steel market vendors
