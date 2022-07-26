High-Strength Steel Market Size to Grow by USD 14.51 Mn, ArcelorMittal SA and Essar Steel India Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Jul 26, 2022, 20:50 ET
NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High-strength steel refers to new-generation steel, which has extremely high yield strength and durability. It is adopted significantly in different end-user industries, owing to its lightweight and high corrosion-resistant properties.
The high-strength steel market size is expected to grow by USD 14.51 million from 2019 to 2024. Technavio's latest market analysis report estimates that the high-strength steel market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.14% during the forecast period.
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the high-strength steel market include ArcelorMittal SA, Essar Steel India Ltd., HBIS Group Co. Ltd., Hyundai Steel Co., JSW Steel Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Nucor Corp., POSCO Group, Tata Steel Ltd., and United States Steel Corp. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
- ArcelorMittal SA - The company offers Fortiform range of AHSS for the automotive industry.
- Essar Steel India Ltd. - The company offers high-strength steel for manufacturing wheels, reinforcement bars and pillars, and different parts of heavy trucks.
- HBIS Group Co. Ltd. - The company offers high-strength steel through its steel material sector, which provides high-strength cold-rolled sheets, ultra-strength rebars, heavy plates, steel pipes, and steel bars.
- Hyundai Steel Co. - The company offers high-strength steel in the form of rolled sheets, ultra-strength rebars, heavy plates, steel pipes, and steel bars.
- JSW Steel Ltd. - The company offers high-strength steel for automotive applications, such as the manufacturing of lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles.
The report also covers the following areas:
- High-Strength Steel Market size
- High-Strength Steel Market trends
- High-Strength Steel Market industry analysis
- Application
- Automotive
- Construction
- Aviation
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
The automotive segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. High-strength steel has superior performance because of its high tensile strength, toughness, and weldability when compared to conventional steel. Such properties help automakers attain consumer safety and fuel efficiency. Hence, the demand for high-strength steel is increasing in the automobile industry.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist high-strength steel market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the high-strength steel market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the high-strength steel market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-strength steel market vendors
Sheet Metal Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Stainless Steel Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
|
High Strength Steel Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.14%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 14.51 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.82
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 50%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, India, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ArcelorMittal SA, Essar Steel India Ltd., HBIS Group Co. Ltd., Hyundai Steel Co., JSW Steel Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Nucor Corp., POSCO Group, Tata Steel Ltd., and United States Steel Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Steel
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Construction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Aviation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Aviation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Aviation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Overview
- Exhibit 26: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 44: Industry risks
- 9.2 Competitive Landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 45: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 ArcelorMittal SA
- Exhibit 47: ArcelorMittal SA - Overview
- Exhibit 48: ArcelorMittal SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 49: ArcelorMittal SA – Key News
- Exhibit 50: ArcelorMittal SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 51: ArcelorMittal SA - Segment focus
- 10.4 Essar Steel India Ltd.
- Exhibit 52: Essar Steel India Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Essar Steel India Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: Essar Steel India Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.5 HBIS Group Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 55: HBIS Group Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: HBIS Group Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: HBIS Group Co. Ltd. – Key News
- Exhibit 58: HBIS Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Hyundai Steel Co.
- Exhibit 59: Hyundai Steel Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Hyundai Steel Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: Hyundai Steel Co. - Key offerings
- 10.7 JSW STEEL Ltd.
- Exhibit 62: JSW STEEL Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: JSW STEEL Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 64: JSW STEEL Ltd. - Key News
- Exhibit 65: JSW STEEL Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: JSW STEEL Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Nippon Steel Corp.
- Exhibit 67: Nippon Steel Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Nippon Steel Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: Nippon Steel Corp. – Key News
- Exhibit 70: Nippon Steel Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: Nippon Steel Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Nucor Corp.
- Exhibit 72: Nucor Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Nucor Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: Nucor Corp. – Key News
- Exhibit 75: Nucor Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Nucor Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 POSCO
- Exhibit 77: POSCO - Overview
- Exhibit 78: POSCO - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: POSCO - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: POSCO - Segment focus
- 10.11 Tata Steel Ltd.
- Exhibit 81: Tata Steel Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Tata Steel Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 83: Tata Steel Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 84: Tata Steel Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.12 United States Steel Corp.
- Exhibit 85: United States Steel Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: United States Steel Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: United States Steel Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 88: United States Steel Corp. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 90: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 92: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
