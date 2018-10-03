High-Tech Amps Up the Fear in Haunted Attractions

"Every generation is more technologically sophisticated and advanced than the last," said Ben Armstrong, co-owner of Netherworld in Atlanta and America Haunts board member "With that, people aren't easily impressed — yet we scare guests off their feet every season by pushing technological boundaries and creating attractions that put them in the middle of the action. Once guests become part of the show they fight their own human nature to flee in fear, but every night many will still leave the haunts early because the experience is so intense."

This season, after 21 successful years in the same location, the Netherworld team re-designed, rebuilt and moved the haunt into a much larger building, racing to finish construction before October. With more than 300 animatronics and special effects, hundreds of employees and a massive budget, the art of scaring is an extremely sophisticated challenge that modern attractions like Netherworld take very seriously.

Every America Haunts' attraction consists of teams of Halloween ninjas — creative carpenters, mechanics, engineers, and industry professionals who improve the haunts every year with cutting-edge technology. Even the make-up artists use advanced techniques like Pros-Aid transfers and silicone appliances to transform skilled actors into the sort of terrifying creatures you might find in a big budget horror movie.

Modern professional haunted houses don't rest on their reputation for fright, they actively put the devil in the details and use the latest technology to create even bigger thrills. For example, the use of virtual reality, rooms that tilt or move, huge puppets operated by hidden actors, and massive scares that wow huge groups of guests at the same time.

Visitors to some haunts can even push buttons to trigger special effects to scare other attendees, making them part of the action. Illusions, costumes, and mechanical effects have all benefited by the latest advancements in technology, helping high caliber Haunted Attractions nationwide create realistic and terrifying environments sure to get screams and laughter from those brave enough to enter.

About America Haunts

America Haunts is the national association of top tier haunted attractions dedicated to excellence in fear-based entertainment, thrilling more than a million visitors annually. America Haunts' members are recognized for their longevity in the industry, technical expertise, innovative design, and professional talent who find screams of laughter and fear the best form of applause. AmericaHaunts.com .

