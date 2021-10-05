High-Tech High Heels of North Texas Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks 20 years since High-Tech High Heels was founded. What started as a group of women with a shared vision of closing the gender gap in STEM, has evolved into a powerful network of advocates that has impacted more than 56,000 girls where we live and work.

We are celebrating by sharing stories of local grantees and the girls they serve who have been positively impacted by the $1.5M+ we've granted over the past two decades.