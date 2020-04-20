High-Tech High Heels Texas chapter elects seven new directors to board

DALLAS, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The High-Tech High Heels – Texas Chapter, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to close the gender gap in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields, today announced seven new members have been elected to its Board of Directors. These newly elected directors join a committed team of STEM leaders across Dallas-Fort Worth to guide the local chapter into a successful future.

New directors include:

Diana Aguirre

Juanita DeLoach

Pamela Dukes

Dawn Hall

Jeryn Laengrich

Amber Nystrom

Carol Primdahl

"These new board members bring passion, along with diverse skills and experience to our Board of Directors," said Robin Bray, president of High-Tech High Heels – Texas Chapter. "We are excited to work together to fund effective programs that improve STEM education, inspire and mentor the next generation and bring hands-on learning opportunities to girls across the entire K-12 STEM academic pipeline."

The High-Tech High Heels - Texas Chapter Board of Directors is led by President Robin Bray, Treasurer Linda Diehl and Secretary Christine Witzsche.

Full bios of the new High-Tech High Heels – Texas Chapter directors are below:

Diana Aguirre – Diana is a director of development and alumni relations at the Erik Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science supporting the Mechanical Engineering and Electrical and Computer Engineering Departments. She enjoys connecting with the community, especially corporations and alumni, to build partnerships that support faculty research and student growth. Diana earned her B.S. in Computer Engineering from SMU a "few" years ago.

Diana loves giving back. She serves on the boards of Big Brothers Big Sisters and High-Tech High Heels and is the president of the Latino Faculty and Staff Association at UTD. She's also a proud member of the Dallas Summit and the Hispanic 100. Diana is currently mentoring a Latina business student through UTD's Undergraduate Success Scholars program.

Juanita DeLoach – Juanita is an attorney with Barnes & Thornburg LLP, where she practices Intellectual Property law. Before transitioning to law, Juanita worked for several years as a process engineer at Texas Instruments. In addition to serving on the board for High-Tech High Heels, Juanita serves on the boards for Dallas Summer Musicals Associate Producers and Girls Embracing Mothers, Inc. Juanita is passionate about closing the gender gap in STEM and looks forward to working with High-Tech High Heels to create opportunities to support and engage young girls, educators and communities.

Pamela Dukes – Pamela is currently employed by Signify Health as an Enterprise Agile Coach and Trainer. Prior to her return to the healthcare industry, she held the same position at Toyota Connected. With a background in Sociology and Organizational Behavior, she has worked in the technology field for over 20 years. Her experience as Olympic athlete, keynote speaker and personal coach provides a great platform and allows her to follow her passion and motivate others to achieve their goals.

Dawn Hall – Dawn has worked for State Farm for the past 33 years and is currently a Director in Enterprise Technology. She is a member of State Farm's Women in Technology Employee Resource Group and volunteers for a number of STEM events, including mentoring students learning to code. She is involved with 48in48 and is a strong advocate for closing the gender gap in STEM and in leadership roles.

Jeryn Laengrich – Jeryn is the principal and owner of Laengrich Healthcare Partners, a healthcare consulting firm. She has a Master's of Science in Speech-Language Pathology and began as a therapist before expanding her career as a healthcare operations leader with extensive experience in strategic planning, emerging healthcare technology solutions, and client & patient experience. Jeryn's passion for closing the gender gap in STEM education is fueled by her high school daughter's desire to become an architectural engineer and teaching her son the value of working with women in leadership positions.

Amber Nystrom – Amber is the Technology Chief of Staff and Senior Director of Strategy and Governance at Capital One. Previously, she led Office of the CIO teams for Southwest Airlines. She has an MBA with specializations in Human Capital Management and Executive Coaching. She is passionate about closing the gender gap, improving STEM education and increasing the number of girls pursuing STEM careers.

Carol Primdahl – Carol held a wide range of positions during her 27 year career at Texas Instruments followed by 6 years at Krypton Solutions where she was the VP of Business Development. Carol is a founding member of High-Tech High Heels and is devoted to supporting a variety of organizations that support the HTHH mission. Carol is passionate about mentoring the next general of female STEM professionals. Prior to joining the HTHH board in 2020, she served on the Grant Committee for a number of years. She's also proud to be a volunteer for Operation Kindness, a no kill animal shelter in DFW.

About High-Tech High Heels

High-Tech High Heels was founded in 2001 by 30 women from Texas Instruments with a shared vision of closing the gender gap in STEM fields. These women pooled their resources to fund programs to increase the number of girls entering into a college-level degree program in STEM. Nearly two decades later, HTHH has invested over one million dollars toward programs that close the gender gap in STEM fields. HTHH is expanding nationally, with chapters in Texas and Silicon Valley. For additional information, visit hightechhighheels.org.

SOURCE High-Tech High Heels

Related Links

https://www.hightechhighheels.org

