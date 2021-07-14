High Tech Test Reveals 92 Year-Old-Woman Is 74 Years Of Age

SURPRISE, Ariz., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The chronological age of Barbara Morris, editor, and publisher of the Put Old on Hold Journal, is 92. Her biological age is 74.

Barbara Morris Barbara Morris

It's a fact verified by space-age, cutting-edge technology offered by TruDiagnostic. It provides the most accurate, comprehensive biological age test currently on the market. It is also one of the largest private databases of epigenetic information in the world, working to develop epigenetic testing capabilities further and scientifically validated anti-aging interventions through academic partnerships, clinical trials, and internal research and development.

All it takes is a small amount of blood to reveal the health, vitality, and actual age of the body's cells. It makes your birth date meaningless and validates the expression, "chronological age is just a number."

Barbara explains, "In our culture, an individual's chronological age has enormous significance. It determines, shapes, and dominates life events such as the number of work years and time of retirement. It rules how we live."

Unlike chronological age, biological age can be changed and improved. Fortunately, The TruAge test offered by TruDiagnostic provides information and expert guidance that shows young, energetic "old age" is possible.

Discovering your biological age is essential because It reveals how we have lived over the years and allows us to change, improve or eliminate unhealthy habits and lifestyles.

The TruAge test is now available to everyone. Receive a discount of $50 if you use discount code PUTONHOLD on the checkout page.

Also, check out the Put Old on Hold Journal, and on the opening, page sign up for a free subscription. Monthly, you will receive inspiring, motivational, and eclectic information not found elsewhere to help you reach healthy, vital longevity you never thought possible.

Don't cheat yourself out of years of vital, active life any longer. The TruAge test results help you become a "new you" with a long, vigorous life. Your actual age exists in your cells, not in the year you were born. Order your TruAge test now and discover all the exciting opportunities you have to live and enjoy an extraordinarily healthy life right now and in years to come.

Media Contact:

Barbara Morris

760-520-5202

[email protected]

SOURCE Barbara Morris