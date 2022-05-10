High-temperature Filters Market - 54% of Growth to Originate from APAC|Driven by Industrial Growth in Emerging Nations | Technavio

High-temperature Filters Market - Scope

The high-temperature filters market covers the following areas:

High-temperature Filters Market - Drivers & Challenges

Industrial growth in emerging nations is one of the key drivers supporting the high-temperature filter market growth. The leading consumer of high-temperature filters across the globe is the secondary or manufacturing industry. Therefore, the rise in manufacturing activities has a direct impact on the demand for high-temperature filters. For instance, the Indian government has already planned and started construction work on five industrial corridors that will connect major economic and manufacturing hubs in South and North India. China, which is the largest manufactured goods exporter, has witnessed a considerable downturn in its economy due to reduced global trade. This has led to a severe impact on the country's manufacturing industry which is struggling with closures and bankruptcies.

However, the growing market consolidation is one of the key high-temperature filter market trends fueling market growth. The demand for chemical and petrochemical products is expected to increase from end-user industries such as construction, packaging, and others. This will increase the demand for high-temperature filters. Due to the economic growth in emerging countries, the purchasing capacity is also increasing, resulting in increased consumption of produced goods. The use of fertilizers and agrochemicals is expected to rise due to the increase in global agricultural trade and the rising demand from consumers. This, in turn, will drive the global chemical and petrochemical industry, which may ultimately lead to growth in the demand for high-temperature filters during the forecast period.

To know about other drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!

High-temperature Filters Market - Segmentation Analysis

The High-temperature Filters Market is segmented by Product (Liquid and gas filters and Air filters) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America). Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The high-temperature filter market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market.

Advanced Filtration Concepts Inc.

Air Filters Inc.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB

American Air Filter Co. Inc.

BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH and Co. KG

BWF Offermann Waldenfels and Co. KG

Camfil AB

Donaldson Co. Inc.

Filtration Group Corp.

Freudenberg SE

Harmsco Inc.

HEPA Corp.

MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG

Parker Hannifin Corp.

RUSSELL FINEX SIEVES AND FILTERS PVT. LTD.

Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd.

Testori Spa

VENTILACION Y FILTRACION SL

W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.

Walker Filtration Inc.

To know about the vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our High-temperature Filters Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The predicted growth for the centrifugal compressor market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 2.97 billion at a progressing CAGR of 4.75%. Download a sample now!

share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 2.97 billion at a progressing CAGR of 4.75%. The commercial HVAC market share is estimated to surge by USD 22.09 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 4.2%. Download a sample now!

High-temperature Filters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.32 Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Filtration Concepts Inc., Air Filters Inc., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, American Air Filter Co. Inc., BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH and Co. KG, BWF Offermann Waldenfels and Co. KG, Camfil AB, Donaldson Co. Inc., Filtration Group Corp., Freudenberg SE, Harmsco Inc., HEPA Corp., MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Parker Hannifin Corp., RUSSELL FINEX SIEVES AND FILTERS PVT. LTD., Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd., Testori Spa, VENTILACION Y FILTRACION SL, W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and Walker Filtration Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Liquid and gas filters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Liquid and gas filters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Liquid and gas filters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Liquid and gas filters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Liquid and gas filters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Air filters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Air filters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Air filters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Air filters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Air filters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Exhibit 89: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Overview



Exhibit 90: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Key news



Exhibit 92: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Segment focus

10.4 American Air Filter Co. Inc.

Exhibit 94: American Air Filter Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: American Air Filter Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: American Air Filter Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 BWF Offermann Waldenfels and Co. KG

Exhibit 97: BWF Offermann Waldenfels and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 98: BWF Offermann Waldenfels and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: BWF Offermann Waldenfels and Co. KG - Key news



Exhibit 100: BWF Offermann Waldenfels and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.6 Camfil AB

Exhibit 101: Camfil AB - Overview



Exhibit 102: Camfil AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Camfil AB - Key offerings

10.7 Filtration Group Corp.

Exhibit 104: Filtration Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Filtration Group Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Filtration Group Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Freudenberg SE

Exhibit 107: Freudenberg SE - Overview



Exhibit 108: Freudenberg SE - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Freudenberg SE - Key news



Exhibit 110: Freudenberg SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Freudenberg SE - Segment focus

10.9 MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 112: MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 113: MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG - Business segments



Exhibit 114: MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG - Segment focus

10.10 Parker Hannifin Corp.

Exhibit 116: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 RUSSELL FINEX SIEVES AND FILTERS PVT. LTD.

Exhibit 121: RUSSELL FINEX SIEVES AND FILTERS PVT. LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 122: RUSSELL FINEX SIEVES AND FILTERS PVT. LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: RUSSELL FINEX SIEVES AND FILTERS PVT. LTD. - Key offerings

10.12 Testori Spa

Exhibit 124: Testori Spa - Overview



Exhibit 125: Testori Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Testori Spa - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio