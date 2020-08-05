High Throughput Industrial NAS Storage Server Solution For Real-Time Data processing, Recording and Streaming

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cepoint Networks 1U short rackmount NVMe Flash NAS may look like a small size black pizza box but do not under estimate this small tiny DC (Data Center) Enterprise Flash Storage solution. What sets this system apart from all others? It is designed to operate with DC or Battery power option making the unit ideal for grid less or industrial environment where low power source and reliability is essential.



HydraNAS is power packed with NVMe PCIe modules or U.2 SSD with upto 256Gbps or 32 Gbps/channel that is 40 x faster than standard SATA I/O speed. NVMe PCIe based storage solution is now the fastest way to transfer data directly from memory to processor. Since the storage server uses latest generations of Multicore CPU's and GPU with massively parallel processing capacity, Cepoint's NVME based storage server is capable of accelerating massive databases and large-scale VM (Virtual Machine) farms for greater performance and shared storage in demanding applications that performs slowly in previous storage technologies like serial Attached SCSI (SAS) or SATA.



NVMe PCIe is next-generation interface communication between the CPU processor and Flash storage hardware. Transfers data at 32Gb/s and has 64K command queues or send 64K commands per queue. With over 5M IOPS (random read) at very low power, applications for AI (Artificial Intelligence or BI (Business Intelligence is made readily easy to implement.



HydraNAS PCIe NVMe Flash NAS storage solution is best for data Intensive applications ideal for real-time services, high performance computing, AI / BI, deep-learning machines, and 4K/8K/3D media streaming servers and workstations. The NVMe NAS are available in 1U, 2U, 3U and 4U Industrial rackmount form factors with capacities ranging from 8TB to 480TB. In removable hot-swap media carts.



FEATURES

Features include

Industrial operating temp up to 60°C

Rugged environment: MIL-STD-810F compliant and 24/7 harsh industrial operating environment.

Scalable to 512 nodes

Remote Management



PROTOCOLS

NFS, SMS, CIFS, FTP, SFTP, AFP, iSCSI, fC, SAS

Host/client OS support: Windows, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Linux, Oracle Solaris, AIX, HP-UX, Mac OS, VMware, ESX



