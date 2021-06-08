High Tide Announces Elimination of Senior Secured Debt and Addition to AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSE: YOLO)

"With our recently closed $23.6 million equity offering, and total debt currently sitting at $31.6 million – of which only $3.8 million is due in the next twelve months – High Tide's financial strength has never been stronger. Having reported Adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 million for our latest quarter ended January 31, 2021, which did not include the contribution of two acquisitions we have subsequently closed, we feel we are a prime candidate to obtain traditional non-dilutive bank debt, and we are in late-stage discussions with a leading bank on that front," said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide.

In addition, High Tide is pleased to announce that it has been added to the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSE: YOLO) ("YOLO"). Listed on New York Stock Exchange's Archipelago Exchange, YOLO was the first actively managed ETF with a dedicated cannabis investment mandate domiciled in the United States along side AdvisorShares' Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSE: MSOS), a sister fund to YOLO, which focuses on US multi-state operators (MSO) and other domestic companies in the cannabis industry.

"Our inclusion in the AdvisorShares' ETF once again demonstrates the confidence that institutional investors have in High Tide's business plan and growth strategy, particularly with respect to the United States. Coupled with our track record of profitability and sustainable growth, this inclusion allows us to further broaden our visibility with North American investors. Getting included in this ETF within our first week of being listed on Nasdaq validates our belief that institutions and ETFs will continue to take positions in High Tide. We continue to relentlessly pursue value-add opportunities for shareholders. In just the first eight days of June, we announced the opening of three stores, listed our shares on Nasdaq, were added to another high-profile ETF, and eliminated our senior debt," added Mr. Grover.

About High Tide Inc.

High Tide is a retail-focused cannabis company enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. The Company is the most profitable Canadian retailer of recreational cannabis as measured by Adjusted EBITDA,1 with 87 current locations spanning Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. High Tide's retail segment features the Canna Cabana, KushBar, Meta Cannabis Co., Meta Cannabis Supply Co. and NewLeaf Cannabis banners, with additional locations under development across the country. High Tide has been serving consumers for over a decade through its numerous consumption accessory businesses including e-commerce platforms Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com and CBDcity.com, and its wholesale distribution division under Valiant Distribution, including the licensed entertainment product manufacturer Famous Brandz. High Tide's strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value. Key industry investors in High Tide include Tilray Inc. (TSX:TLRY) (NYSE:TLRY) and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). (NYSE:ACB).

