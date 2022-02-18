High Tide Announces Opening of 60th Canna Cabana Location in Alberta

"With the opening of this Canna Cabana location, we have reached yet another store count milestone in Alberta, the province where High Tide started and where we continue to be the single largest cannabis retailer," said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide. "Alberta has been a leader in promoting a competitive and thriving retail cannabis market, and we remain committed to increasing our investment in the province as we continue to grow. Grande Prairie has one of the highest incomes per-capita in Alberta, with a consistently steady and stable economy. I look forward to bringing our discount club model and guaranteed low prices to even more Grande Prairians and Albertans over the coming weeks and months, including through the launch of e-commerce and delivery offerings as they will be permitted by March 8th of this year," added Mr. Grover.

ISSUANCE OF SHARES

As previously disclosed in the Company's press release dated January 26, 2022, the Company announces that it intends to pay an aggregate of $100,000 in consulting fees (the "Consulting Fees") to two (2) consultants (the "Consultants") as consideration for services provided by the consultants pertaining to certain commercial premises for development in Saskatchewan. High Tide intends to pay for the Consulting Fee through the issuance of 15,122 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $6.6132. The deemed price of the Shares was based on the 10-day volume weighted average price of the Shares on the Exchange as at the close on February 17, 2022. The Shares are being issued pursuant to a consulting agreement between the Company and the Consultants dated December 22, 2022 (the "Consulting Agreement"). The Consulting Agreement has a term of six (6) months (the "Term"), during which the Consultants will be engaged on an on-going basis in efforts to source commercial premises for development for the Company. The issuance of Shares is subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide is a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets. The Company is the largest Canadian retailer of recreational cannabis as measured by revenue, with 111 current locations spanning Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and was featured in the third annual Report on Business Magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2021. The Company is also North America's first and only cannabis discount club retailer, featuring Canna Cabana, Meta Cannabis Co., and Meta Cannabis Supply Co. banners, with additional locations under development across the country. High Tide has been serving consumers for over a decade through its established e-commerce platforms including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com and more recently in the hemp-derived CBD space through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, and BlessedCBD.co.uk, as well as its wholesale distribution division under Valiant Distribution, including the licensed entertainment product manufacturer Famous Brandz. High Tide's strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

