High Tide Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Featuring a 99% Increase in Revenue and Sixth Consecutive Quarter of Positive Adjusted EBITDA

Third Quarter 2021 – Financial Highlights:

Revenue increased by 99% to $48.1 million in the three months ended July 31, 2021 , compared to $24.1 million in the same quarter last year. The third quarter of 2021 financial results incorporate the acquisition of META Growth Corp. ("Meta") on November 18, 2020 , Smoke Cartel, Inc. ("Smoke Cartel") on March 24, 2021 , Fab Nutrition, LLC. ("FABCBD") on May 10, 2021 , and DHC Supply LLC. ("DHC") on July 6, 2021 .

– 151,240) due in large part to the success of our 'One Stop Shop' accessories promotion. Gross profit increased by 75% to $16.7 million in the three months ended July 31, 2021 , compared to $9.5 million in the same quarter last year.

, was 35% compared to 40% in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA (1) for the three months ended July 31, 2021 , was $1.5 million compared to $3.4 million for the same quarter last year. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to expenses related to the up listing of the Company's stock to Nasdaq including directors' and officers' liability insurance premiums, Nasdaq listing fees, one-time professional fees, and additional human resources to support the integration of newly acquired companies. As a result of the up listing to Nasdaq, the Company became a non-venture issuer resulting in higher compliance requirements.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure.

"Since our inception over a decade ago there has never been a more opportunistic time for our company's growth. Over the past year, we have been making strategic moves to successfully advance our rising portfolio of companies. We believe we can continue to build upon this momentum and capture a sizeable share of the cannabis market globally. I'm proud of our team's efforts this quarter which resulted in revenue increasing once again by 99 percent over last year and 18 percent sequentially, despite market disruptions due to pandemic related lockdowns and a very aggressive pricing strategy adopted by some value players. In Ontario, the largest cannabis market in Canada, due to pandemic related restrictions, our stores were closed for in-person shopping for about half of the second quarter with only click-and-collect and delivery permitted. Despite these challenges we have been able to remain EBITDA positive by increasing our revenue at a pace consistent with previous quarters," said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide. "This last quarter saw us continue our organic growth momentum by opening seven new retail locations across Canada with a total of 93 locations today. While the Canadian retail market remains competitive, our one stop cannabis shop concept is very well received. This is evidenced by the fact that our Cabana Club membership grew by over 69,000 during the last quarter. We are very excited to have announced earlier today our new value focussed cannabis concept that is ready to be deployed in value sensitive markets. Beyond our bricks and mortar organic growth, we doubled down on more accretive e-commerce acquisitions last quarter, in the consumption accessories and hemp-derived CBD space, with a particular focus on the U.S. market. With these acquisitions our portfolio now includes three of the top five most popular online platforms for consumption accessories in the world. I remain excited about our e-commerce pipeline and look forward to sharing more good news on the M&A front in the very near future," added Mr. Grover.

Third Quarter 2021 – Operational Highlights:

The Company completed the acquisition of FABCBD on May 10, 2021 , and Daily High Club ("DHC") on July 6, 2021 , enhancing the Company's e-commerce business.

, and Daily High Club ("DHC") on , enhancing the Company's e-commerce business. The Company announced the filing of Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fulfilling a significant milestone for the NASDAQ listing.

The Company completed a 15:1 share consolidation on May 14, 2021 , and began trading on the Nasdaq on June 2, 2021 , under the symbol "HITI".

, and began trading on the Nasdaq on , under the symbol "HITI". The Company was added to three prominent ETFs: Cannabis ETF ("THCX"), AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF ("YOLO"), and Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF ("HMMJ").

The Company closed an oversubscribed bought deal equity financing on May 26, 2021 , for gross proceeds of $23.2 million .

, for gross proceeds of . The Company announced the elimination of its senior secured debt.

The Company completed the sale of KushBar retail cannabis assets to Halo for $5.7 million .

. The Company announced its plan to acquire leading online retailer DS Distribution Inc., ("DankStop") to continue rapid expansion into the Unites States.

The Company announced plans to increase its presence in Saskatchewan through acquisition of a Regina retail store portfolio.

through acquisition of a Regina retail store portfolio. The Company opened seven cannabis retail locations under the Canna Cabana banner: two in Ontario , four in Alberta , and one in Saskatchewan .

Subsequent Events:

The Company completed the acquisition of all the common shares of 102105699 Saskatchewan Ltd., (operating as 102 Saskatchewan) for $2.7 million .

. The Company opened four new Canna Cabana stores, three in Ontario , and one in Alberta .

, and one in . The Company completed the acquisition of 100% of DankStop for US$3.85 million .

. The Company was added to the prominent ETF: ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF ("MJ").

The Company announced the elimination of all its META convertible debentures.

The Company entered into two white label partnerships with Heritage Cannabis Holdings and Loosh Inc.

The Company finalized and revealed the store design for its new cannabis retail value outlets, "Cannabis Chop Club".

Selected financial information for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2021:

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)

















Three months ended July 31 Nine months ended July 31

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change

$ $

$ $

Revenue 48,069 24,103 99% 127,256 58,389 118% Gross Profit 16,679 9,539 75% 46,445 22,087 110% Gross Profit Margin 35% 40% (5)% 36% 38% (2)% Total Operating Expenses (23,946) (7,915) 203% (60,268) (22,424) 169% Adjusted EBITDA 1,540 3,397 (55)% 10,862 4,348 150% Net (loss) income from Operations (7,267) 1,624 (547)% (13,823) (337) 4001% Net (loss) income (1,750) 3,826 (146)% (30,861) (5,031) 513% (Loss) earnings per share (Basic and Diluted) (0.03) 0.25 (112)% (0.79) (0.33) 139%

The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income/(Loss):













Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (loss) income (1,750) 3,827 (30,861) (5,031) Income taxes (recovery) 224 316 688 393 Accretion and interest 1,095 2,456 6,635 6,719 Depreciation and amortization 8,299 1,771 22,107 4,585 EBITDA (1) 7,868 8,370 (1,431) 6,666 Foreign exchange (28) 4 66 (17) Transaction and acquisition costs 1,939 193 4,409 988 Debt restructuring gain - - (1,145) - Revaluation of derivative liability (2) (5,919) 67 8,553 (247) (Gain) Loss on extinguishment of debenture - (3,576) 516 (3,390) Impairment loss 57 - 57 247 Share-based compensation 508 2 2,578 101 Revaluation of marketable securities 112 (1,663) 256 - Gain on disposal of property and equipment (2,997) - (2,997) - Adjusted EBITDA (1) 1,540 3,397 10,862 4,348

(1) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Non-IFRS measures provide investors with a supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and therefore highlight trends in Company's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. Management uses non-IFRS measures in measuring the financial performance of the Company.



(2) The Company recorded a gain from the revaluation of derivative liability of $5,919 during the third quarter of 2021 (2020: loss of $67). This non-cash accounting charge primarily relates to warrants issued to Windsor Private Capital in connection with the loan agreement entered into on January 6, 2020. The cashless exercise feature in the warrants creates a derivative liability which is required to be revalued each reporting period.

Outlook

High Tide continues to have a leading position in the Canadian bricks and mortar cannabis market with 93 locations across the country. Given the number of locations currently being built out, most notably in Ontario and Saskatchewan, the Company expects to be at approximately 110 stores by the end of calendar 2021, despite some delays experienced in securing building permits. The Company has made good progress on its application to enter the British Columbia market, and now expects that to occur by end of our 2021 fiscal year.

While competition has increased given material growth in store counts in Ontario and Alberta and the concurrent rise of value players, the Company is focused on maintaining and growing its market share. We have begun leveraging our unique positioning within accessories to attract and retain more customers, and this approach has already yielded meaningful increases to our top line over the past few months. Just this week we announced two initiatives to expand our revenue streams.

First, we entered into private label partnerships for our upcoming house-branded shatter and THC gummies. These will be our first white label products, which we expect will provide margin enhancing opportunities. We are also in negotiations with Canadian licensed producers to bring select products from the FABCBD catalogue into our store network and look forward to expanding into other categories in due course as market dynamics evolve.

Second, we announced the launch of our new retail value concept, "Cannabis Chop Club", which will offer exclusive deals and wholesale prices to specifically address value-sensitive markets. The Company's goal is to convert at least five existing stores by the end of the calendar year, with the first new builds expected to be completed in early calendar 2022.

E-Commerce remains a key focus for High Tide. The Company's recent acquisitions in this area are performing well, and we expect to gain more momentum on this front. We are currently in discussions with multiple parties across a variety of end markets, with a particular focus on e-commerce within the growing ancillary and hemp derived CBD markets. With a current annual run rate of revenues in the U.S. exceeding $50 million, we believe we are excellently positioned to lever our U.S. customer base to also sell cannabis once permissible by federal regulations and/or exchange policies – and the Company intends to continue growing its U.S. presence in the meantime.

