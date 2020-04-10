High Times CEO Stormy Simon running for Utah State Rep

"I do think some of them are trapped," Simon said, of Utah's Mormon population who also happened to support legalizing medical cannabis, "But at the end of the day, when you're in the voting booth (alone) you do the right thing."

Simon is the current CEO of Cannabis media company High Times Holding Corp. which publishes the eponymous magazine and has plans to open retail cannabis dispensaries in 2020.

Prior to working in cannabis, Simon was President of Overstock.com, a position she worked up to after taking a temp job at the company in 2001.

The TRICHOMES' High Ground podcast features leaders of the cannabis community. From farmers, to CEO's and public officials - anyone making an impact on the cannabis community and beyond. TRICHOMES' High Ground was created and is Presented by TRICHOMES LLC, hosted by Jesse Betend, produced by David Fortin.

TRICHOMES LLC is a Media Production and Software Development company based in Corona, CA, that specializes in providing vetted news, emerging research, and other business related information to the Cannabis Community. TRICHOMES.com is an information platform of which "Industry Professionals" have the ability to weigh in on public stories, research and the rampant misinformation that burdens the Cannabis industry narrative to date. TRICHOMES.com's stated mission is "Clarifying the Chronicle of Cannabis - one search, one story, one breakthrough at a time."

