High-Touch, Data-Driven Care Initiative Spurs Rapid Growth for Blue Shield of California's Landmark House-Calls Program in First Year

More than 3,500 members have enrolled in the program since it launched a year ago. Those members used Landmark's 24/7 access to care, and received more than 15,000 home visits for medical, behavioral, and social support services as well as urgent and post-discharge care.

"I feel alive again!" said Larry Johnson, 92, a World War II veteran, who lives in Los Angeles County. After visits and treatments from Landmark providers, Johnson said his dehydration disappeared, and his sleep and appetite improved. He has gained weight and feels increasingly healthier and happier, following a long recovery from a stroke.

The Landmark service is available at no additional cost for eligible members of Blue Shield of California and its subsidiary Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan. Landmark medical professionals do not replace a member's primary care physician or specialists; they work collaboratively with members' physicians to reinforce the doctor's in-office care plan.

"We are heartened to see so many of our members who can benefit most participate in this program, which delivers the right care at the right time and in the right setting – their home, at any hour of the day," said Terry Gilliland, M.D., Blue Shield's Chief Health Officer. "The enrollment of eligible members has outpaced our first-year expectations, and we are delivering on our goal to help members with multiple chronic illnesses improve their quality of life by better managing their conditions."

How the program works

Blue Shield uses data-driven algorithms to identify members who qualify for the Landmark program, then invites them to enroll through letters and phone calls. Primary care physicians of eligible members are also notified about the program.

"I'm sold on Landmark because I can get treatment when I want it. Usually a Landmark provider can get to my house within two hours," said Ted Tomasegovich, a 70-year old retired engineer in Sacramento County.

Key findings in the program's first year:

92 percent of the participating members are enrolled in a Medicare, MediCal or Cal MediConnect plan offered by Blue Shield or Blue Shield Promise; the rest are Blue Shield's commercial health plan members

Average age of program participant is 72

Top 10 chronic conditions addressed:

Hypertension 99% Chronic kidney disease 76% Diabetes 69% Peripheral vascular disease 66% Coronary heart disease 65% Pulmonary disease 62% Depression 55% Heart failure 53% Atrial fibrillation 37% Cerebral vascular disease 27%

15,550 home visits by a Landmark provider

33,317 phone contacts by a Landmark provider

Blue Shield's Landmark program is currently available in the following counties: Los Angeles, Orange, Sacramento, San Diego, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Mateo, San Francisco and Santa Clara.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a health care system worthy of our family and friends that is sustainably affordable. We are a not for profit, independent member of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association with four million members, 6,800 employees and more than $20 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 and headquartered in San Francisco, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare health care service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $500 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation since 2002 to have an impact on California communities.

For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com.

Or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

About Landmark

Landmark Health and its affiliated medical groups (Landmark) partner with health plans and delivery systems to bring patient-centric, in-home care to complex and chronically ill populations. The company bears risk for more than 90,000 lives across 13 states. Landmark is available 24/7 to patients and their families. Its value-based model relies on fully-employed, local multidisciplinary care teams to help drive long-term outcomes for patients by bringing medical, behavioral, social and palliative care to individuals, where they reside and when they need it. Landmark is bringing back the house call. Learn more at www.landmarkhealth.org.

CONTACT: Matthew Yi

Blue Shield of California

415-229-6042

media@blueshieldca.com

SOURCE Blue Shield of California

Related Links

http://news.blueshieldca.com

