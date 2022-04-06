HighByte Enables Data Conditioning and Data Pipeline Monitoring with Latest Industrial DataOps Release

"By leveraging the new out-of-the-box aggregate calculations in HighByte Intelligence Hub, our customers can collect raw, high-resolution data, perform calculations on the data, and then publish summarized outputs for use cases like OEE monitoring and multi-site analytics," said HighByte CEO Tony Paine. "The data resolution needed for analytics is much lower than what is needed for process control. Summarizing data into usable information is critical to scaling out advanced analytics and Industry 4.0 projects. We're excited to offer these powerful new tools to our customers and system integration partners."

HighByte Intelligence Hub is an Industrial DataOps software solution that enables manufacturers and other industrial companies to merge, prepare, and deliver modeled industrial data to and from IT systems without writing or maintaining code. The latest release includes a new aggregate condition that enables users to perform calculations on buffered data and publish with appropriate resolution to consuming analytics applications. Condition capabilities also includes new deadband functionality to reduce noise by applying a minimum change filter. Both aggregates and deadband allow for easier data handling and cost savings by limiting the amount of data streamed to the Cloud.

HighByte customers are also leveraging version 2.3 for bi-directional communication between the Cloud and on-premises systems. Users can transport any type of file, including image, video, or application-specific data files (e.g., CNC tool paths and CAD files) with the new File Connector. Insights from analytics are now easily published from Microsoft Azure IoT Hub and Events Hubs back down to factory operations. Furthermore, the latest release of the Intelligence Hub enables users to view flow and connection status in the user interface and easily monitor data pipelines at scale using third-party system-monitoring applications like Splunk and Datadog.

To learn more about the release and see a live demonstration of the software, please register for the webinar, "From aggregates to files, state monitoring to UX: Experience HighByte Intelligence Hub version 2.3," on April 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM ET.

HighByte is an industrial software company in Portland, Maine USA building solutions that address the data architecture and integration challenges created by Industry 4.0. HighByte Intelligence Hub, the company's award-winning Industrial DataOps software, provides modeled, ready-to-use data to the Cloud using a codeless interface to speed integration time and accelerate analytics. Learn more at https://www.highbyte.com.

