Higher Digital Releases Enhanced Planning Module for (SEA)RESULTS

TYSONS, Va., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Digital, the leading digital strategic advisor to higher education institutions, today announced the release of Assess 2.0, an assessment and planning module for (SEA)RESULTS®, the company's technology and organizational health assessment tool for higher education institutions. As part of the (SEA)RESULTS platform, Assess 2.0 identifies which initiatives a university should prioritize to support institutional and student success. The enhanced module facilitates rapid internal alignment throughout a disparate organizational and budgetary structure.

(SEA)RESULTS allows higher education institutions to independently benchmark their digital technology and best practices against similar institutions to identify possible gaps. Once these risks are confirmed, Higher Digital can assist schools in implementing transformation strategies that make them more competitive in attracting and retaining students.

"In our experience, (SEA)RESULTS turned this year's buzzword, 'digitalization,' into a real strategic planning methodology, which has helped us drive change outside our IT organization rather than just provide operational support for those changes," said Robert Wisler, director of information technology at Northwood University. "Employing the (SEA)RESULTS platform has shown us how to use our IT systems more appropriately and helped us become experts in digitalization to grow in areas such as analytics."

Patrick Heddleston, VP for business affairs at the University of Mount Union commented, "As the chief financial officer of our university, I believe it is essential to match the business needs of our institution with the right technology systems to support our near-term and long-term strategic goals. Higher Digital is a partner that helps simplify and prioritize our technology and business alignment, which allows me to present a complete vision to all the university's stakeholders. We continue to look to Higher Digital to tell us how well we are progressing compared to like institutions and where we need to improve our overall approach to transform into the institution we aspire to be."

About Higher Digital:

Higher Digital is a digital transformation service company that provides an innovative software service, (SEA)RESULTS, as well as enterprise-wide consulting capabilities, that significantly lowers the time and cost for higher education institution executives to assess, plan and measure their technology strategies. Higher Digital's corporate headquarters is located in Tysons Corner, Virginia and the company's European office is located in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. For more information, please visit higher.digital.

