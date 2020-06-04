Higher Education Innovator Dr. Glenda Ballard Appointed To World Trade Resource Advisory Board

NEW YORK, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Trade Resource (WTR), a data-driven, technology-enabled workforce solutions firm, announces the addition of higher education executive Dr. Glenda Ballard to the WTR Advisory Board. Dr. Ballard currently serves as the Associate Vice President for Graduate and Professional Studies at St. Edward's University. Her mission at St. Edward's University is to provide students with a quality education that meets the students where they are and prepares them for a globally diverse, technologically-adept, and culturally responsive future. Glenda has driven the development of transformative academic programs that include both master's and doctoral programs for educators and individuals in the private sector who find themselves responsible for developing new talent. Her extensive knowledge and expertise encompass University Undergraduate and Graduate Programs, Adult Education, Experiential Learning, and Professional Development and Training. Dr. Ballard holds a doctorate in Adult and Continuing Education from Virginia Tech University and currently serves as President of the Texas Association of College of Teacher Education and has been recognized for outstanding leadership by the Council of Deans Education and the Texas Association of Colleges for Teacher Education.

"Dr. Ballard's addition to our board further strengthens WTR's commitment to creating transformative virtual learning programs in the areas of intercultural, talent development and diversity & inclusion. Glenda's unique expertise bridges the intersections of higher education, private industry, and the non-profit sector linking workforce challenges directly with skills-based educational programs."

Dr. Ballard adds, "I am honored to be a member of the WTR Advisory Board. The wealth of knowledge that exists with this group provides the needed expertise in business, education, and industry. I look forward to expanding WTR's solutions to address the critical workplace issues in this new virtual society."

At WTR, we believe the right information changes everything. Our clients have the ability to support, expand and improve their workforce in a productive and cost-efficient manner through data-driven and technology-enabled workforce solutions. Additional information can be found at www.worldtraderesource.com

