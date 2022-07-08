Higher Education Market: 38% of Growth to Originate from North America | Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 37.82 Billion from 2019 to 2024

For More Insights that will Help Companies Evaluate and Develop Growth Strategies – View Snapshot of the Report

The Higher Education Market value is set to grow by USD 37.82 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 12.43% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Higher Education Market: Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The market is segmented by Product (hardware and software). The higher education market share growth by the hardware will be significant during the forecast period. The higher education hardware segment includes educational, personal computers (PCs), interactive displays, classroom wearables, sound systems, projectors, and lecture capture solutions. There is immense growth in the adoption of educational PCs such as desktops and laptops, owing to the high percentage of the student population in the higher education sector.

Higher Education Market: Regional Analysis & Forecasts

The market is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America). 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for higher education in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA regions. The growing need for effective and quality education in the developed economies will facilitate the higher education market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Higher Education Market: Vendor Landscape & Analysis

Adobe Inc.

Apple Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

Dell Inc.

D2L Corp.

Discovery Inc.

Ellucian Co. LP

Instructure Inc.

Pearson plc

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

The higher education market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Higher Education Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.43% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 37.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Apple Inc., Blackboard Inc., Dell Inc., D2L Corp., Discovery Inc., Ellucian Co. LP, Instructure Inc., Pearson plc, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Education services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Software - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 43: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Adobe Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 46: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 47: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Advance

Exhibit 48: Advance - Overview



Exhibit 49: Advance - Product and service



Exhibit 50: ?Advance - Key news



Exhibit 51: Advance - Key offerings

10.5 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 52: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: ?Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 55: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Blackboard Inc.

Exhibit 57: Blackboard Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Blackboard Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 59: Blackboard Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 60: Blackboard Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 D2L Corp.

Exhibit 61: D2L Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 62: D2L Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: ?D2L Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 64: D2L Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Dell Technologies Inc.

10.9 Ellucian Co. LP

Exhibit 70: Ellucian Co. LP - Overview



Exhibit 71: Ellucian Co. LP - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Ellucian Co. LP - Key offerings

10.10 Instructure Inc.

Exhibit 73: Instructure Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Instructure Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Instructure Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 76: Instructure Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Pearson Plc

Exhibit 77: Pearson Plc - Overview



Exhibit 78: Pearson Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Pearson Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Pearson Plc - Segment focus

10.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 81: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 84: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology



Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

