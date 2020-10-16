Higher Education Marketing Agency, Cygnus Education Announces New Advisory Board

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cygnus Education, a full-service performance marketing and enrollment management solutions provider dedicated to serving higher education institutions, has announced the formation of a new advisory board. This group of well-renowned members of the business and higher education communities includes Mary Terese Agoglia Hoeltzel, CPA, SVP Tax and chief accounting officer at Cigna Corporation, Michael Platt, founder and former chief executive officer at PlattForm Advertising, and Ross Shanken, founder and chief executive officer at Jornaya.

Mary Terese Agoglia Hoeltzel spearheads Cigna's finance technology infrastructure, as well as financial reporting. Cigna generates more than $150 billion in annual revenues and manages assets valued at close to $155 billion—a number that has more than doubled throughout Hoeltzel's tenure. Ms. Hoeltzel previously served as SVP and chief financial officer at General Electric's Equipment Services division.

Michael Platt, an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Winner, founded PlattForm Advertising, the largest full-service marketing, advertising, and public relations firm focused on higher education in the U.S., before its acquisition by Sterling Partners. Mr. Platt has developed innovative marketing and advertising solutions for over 4,000 post-secondary institutions worldwide, which eventually led to him winning a Lifetime Achievement Award from The Imagine America Foundation.

Ross Shanken is a thought leader, business builder and the founder of Jornaya. Jornaya is the leading behavioral intelligence company with a proprietary view of more than 400 million consumer purchase journeys every month. With a data network spanning more than 35,000 websites, Jornaya offers access to insights in markets where customers invest significant time researching, analyzing, and comparing options on major purchases.

"We are privileged to have the opportunity to work with a group of highly respected and accomplished professionals who understand the many challenges fast-growing businesses face," said Marcelo Parravicini, Cygnus' chief executive officer. "These thought leaders bring a tremendous amount of business acumen, as well as extensive experience in key areas that are critical to the ongoing success of Cygnus."

Cygnus Education, one of the fastest growing higher education marketing agencies, is a leader in performance marketing and enrollment management solutions, providing fully transparent, analytics-based strategies that achieve challenging marketing objectives, driving scalable and sustainable enrollment growth.

