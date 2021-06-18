Higher Education Skincare Celebrates a Sustainability Milestone With a New Look -- and It's A+

IRVINE, Calif., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Education Skincare, the dermatologist-approved clean skincare brand adored by Millennial and Gen Z 'skintellectuals' for its ethically-produced products, has debuted a new look that makes a statement on the shelf and off. Newly housed in bold, bright packaging made from previously recycled materials, the redesign is part of Higher Education's sustainability initiative to be a fully eco-conscious beauty brand.

Higher Education Skincare

Since its initial launch in 2018, Higher Education Skincare's mission has been to provide intelligent skincare to an intelligent generation. This means, the brand does whatever it takes to stay on course with the Higher Education mission and its sustainability objectives. Whether that's consulting with their Advisory Board or aligning with like-minded partners, such as its recent support of The Ocean Conservatory and Seizing Every Opportunity, to further the importance of human responsibility as it relates to both the beauty and ecological landscape.

"Beauty goes beyond skin deep; it's a lifestyle that involves being kind not only to ourselves, but also to our environment," says Jim Headley, President & CEO. "At Higher Education, we hold our brand accountable to a higher standard of quality and care, and will continue to take meaningful steps toward the efficacy and ethics of our products in order to make an impact among our consumers, as well as encourage our peers to do the same."

Higher Education Skincare's passion and commitment to inclusive, cruelty-free, USA-made, vegan and sustainably produced products drives the brand in its purposeful approach to skincare. The brand boasts six skincare categories, from cleansers to sun protection. Products throughout the collection are formulated with smart ingredients including antioxidants, bentonite clay and fractionated melanin in doses that deliver glowing results for healthy skin from the inside out. Its online Skin Analysis tool, which was created alongside a team of leading dermatologists, offers a personalized regimen for every skin type.

While serious ingredients and ethics go into creating the Higher Education brand and collection, its relatability is reflected in the playful names of each product, speaking to both the intent of use and the everyday student life experienced by its core users. Double Major, a lightweight moisture relief gel, pulls double duty as both a skin soother and moisturizer using lush humectants and moisture-binding skin replenishers. Cram Session is a reminder that skin needs vitamins too, and is a daily antioxidant packed with plant extracts, peptides, melanin, and vitamins A, C, and E to protect the skin and limit the production of free radicals.

"As a result of acquired knowledge through technology, young adults have learned to value transparency and morally-produced products like ours," said Deb Nash, Founder of Higher Education Skincare. "This generation keeps our team motivated and gives us hope for a conscientious future in the beauty world and beyond."

To view Higher Education Skincare's new packaging, visit highereducationskincare.com and follow Higher Education Skincare @highereducationskincare.

About Higher Education Skincare

Founded by skincare industry vet and former esthetician Deb Nash, Higher Education Skincare was established in 2018 to give new generations easy access to high-quality, clean and safe skincare products that will actually be useful in their daily lives. More than a beauty brand, Higher Education Skincare is a lifestyle brand that believes taking care of your skin in your youth provides for healthy skin in your future. While the products are housed in bold, playful packaging, the formulas are seriously good; made with youthful skin in mind, yet powerful enough for all skin ages. What was once created to fill a necessary void has evolved into a brand that not only provides healthy, clean formulations but also believes in protecting our Mother Earth with environmentally conscious, 100% recycled packaging. More so, the brand made it their mission early in their skincare journey to give consumers knowledge and expertise through #teachyourskin by encouraging healthy skin habits to promote skin health in the future.

