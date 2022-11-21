Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market Size to Grow by USD 6481.55 million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market share is set to increase by USD 6481.55 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.32% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 4.25% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period. To know more about the historic market size– Request a Free Sample Report!

Global Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global higher education testing and assessment market as a part of the global education services market. The parent market, the global education services market, covers services, products, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, students, parents, individuals, corporate institutions, and teachers. Technavio calculates the global education services market size based on the combined revenues generated by manufacturers or providers of equipment, teaching materials, software, solutions, and services.

For more information parent market along with value chain analysis – Grab an Exclusive sample!

Global Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

For information on the impact of the five forces analysis– Click Now!

Global Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

The potential for the customer landscape will be available with Technavio Reports – Buy Now!

Global Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

North America is the fastest-growing region in the global higher education testing and assessment market compared to other regions. 31% of the market's growth will originate from this region. Governments of several countries in North America have adopted assessment technologies. For instance, in the US, the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) conducts a periodic assessment to test the educational progress of students. In addition, regional players are adopting various strategies that will propel the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Product Segment Overview

The Global Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market as per product segmentation is categorized into Academic and Non-Academic.

Revenue Generating Segment - The higher education market share growth by the academic segment will be significant during the forecast period. The advent of technologies such as content management systems (CMS) and learning management systems (LMS) and the rising demand for innovative personalized technologies such as adaptive learning has increased the adoption of digital technologies for academic testing and assessment in higher educational institutions. The rising use of technology in classrooms is augmented by the increasing use of tablets, smartphones, and e-libraries by students.

Download a FREE Sample Report that can help you to strategize your sales revenue - Get it now!

Global Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The transition of educational institutions to formative assessments is driving market growth.

Various educational institutions have shifted from traditional summative assessments to formative assessments, which assess students based on projects, questionnaires, quizzes, strategic questioning, and other techniques.

The use of formative assessments improves the performance of students as well as the interaction between students and faculty. Hence, it is an integral part of effective learning.

These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Trends Influencing the Growth of the Market

The evolving role of educational technologies is a trend in the market.

Educational institutions are introducing assessments including elements such as digital badging and micro-credentials.

Balanced assessments involve academic as well as non-academic assessments of students. Hence, they are promoted by several vendors and educational institutions. These assessments also improve the analysis of the performance of students.

Moreover, the retention of knowledge by students has improved with the use of cloud computing, smartphones, and Big Data analytics.

Such factors are expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The weak assessment mechanism of online testing may challenge the market growth.

Corporate organizations, universities, and governments are adopting software solutions and online platforms for testing and assessments. However, the assessment mechanism of online tests is weak.

Online assessments are considered unreliable due to the chances of answer manipulation.

Hence, the weak assessment mechanism of online tests negatively affects the growth of the global higher education learning and assessment market.

To know about other factors of market dynamics – Request a Free Sample!

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will the higher education testing and assessment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the higher education testing and assessment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the higher education testing and assessment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the higher education testing and assessment market vendors

Related Reports

The online photography education market in the higher education market is projected to grow by USD 655.08 million with a CAGR of 7.08% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by courses (degree and non-degree) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

is projected to grow by with a CAGR of 7.08% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by courses (degree and non-degree) and geography ( , , APAC, , and the and ). The online higher education market share in the US is projected to grow by USD 33.35 billion with a CAGR of 19.82% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by subjects (commerce and management, STEM, Arts, and others) and courses (non-degree courses and degree courses).

Higher Education Testing And Assessment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6481.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Apperson Inc., Aptech Ltd., Coursera Inc., Educational Testing Service, Gradeup Assignment, Harver B.V., LearningRx Inc., Mercer LLC, Mindlogicx, Ntalents, Oxford Learning Centers Inc., Pearson Plc, Scantron Inc., The Training Box Ltd., Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd., Turning Technologies LLC., Wheebox, ZandaX, and McGraw Hill Education Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global higher education testing and assessment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global higher education testing and assessment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Academic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Academic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Academic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Academic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Academic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Non-academic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Non-academic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Non-academic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Non-academic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Non-academic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Educational institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Educational institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Educational institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Educational institutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Educational institutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Universities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Universities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Universities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Universities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Universities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Training organizations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Training organizations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Training organizations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Training organizations - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Training organizations - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Apperson Inc.

Exhibit 120: Apperson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Apperson Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Apperson Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Aptech Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Aptech Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Aptech Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Aptech Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Educational Testing Service

Exhibit 126: Educational Testing Service - Overview



Exhibit 127: Educational Testing Service - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Educational Testing Service - Key offerings

12.6 Gradeup Assignment

Exhibit 129: Gradeup Assignment - Overview



Exhibit 130: Gradeup Assignment - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Gradeup Assignment - Key offerings

12.7 Harver B.V.

Exhibit 132: Harver B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Harver B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Harver B.V. - Key offerings

12.8 LearningRx Inc.

Exhibit 135: LearningRx Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: LearningRx Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: LearningRx Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 McGraw Hill Education Inc.

Exhibit 138: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Mercer LLC

Exhibit 142: Mercer LLC - Overview



Exhibit 143: Mercer LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Mercer LLC - Key offerings

12.11 Mindlogicx

Exhibit 145: Mindlogicx - Overview



Exhibit 146: Mindlogicx - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Mindlogicx - Key offerings

12.12 Oxford Learning Centers Inc.

Exhibit 148: Oxford Learning Centers Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Oxford Learning Centers Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Oxford Learning Centers Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Pearson Plc

Exhibit 151: Pearson Plc - Overview



Exhibit 152: Pearson Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Pearson Plc - Key news



Exhibit 154: Pearson Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Pearson Plc - Segment focus

12.14 Scantron Inc.

Exhibit 156: Scantron Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Scantron Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Scantron Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 The Training Box Ltd.

Exhibit 159: The Training Box Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: The Training Box Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: The Training Box Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 162: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Turning Technologies LLC.

Exhibit 165: Turning Technologies LLC. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Turning Technologies LLC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Turning Technologies LLC. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 171: Research methodology



Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 173: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio