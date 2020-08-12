Higher home prices and economic recession dampen California housing affordability in second-quarter 2020, C.A.R. reports

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher home prices and lower household income caused by the economic recession dampened California housing affordability in the second quarter of 2020, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) said today.

The percentage of home buyers who could afford to purchase a median-priced, existing single-family home in California in second-quarter 2020 dipped to 33 percent from 35 percent in the first quarter of 2020 but was up from 30 percent in the second quarter a year ago, according to C.A.R.'s Traditional Housing Affordability Index (HAI). California's housing affordability index hit a peak of 56 percent in the second quarter of 2012.

C.A.R.'s HAI measures the percentage of all households that can afford to purchase a median-priced, single-family home in California. C.A.R. also reports affordability indices for regions and select counties within the state. The index is considered the most fundamental measure of housing well-being for home buyers in the state.

A minimum annual income of $115,200 was needed to qualify for the purchase of a $610,850 statewide median-priced, existing single-family home in the second quarter of 2020. The monthly payment, including taxes and insurance on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan, would be $2,880, assuming a 20 percent down payment and an effective composite interest rate of 3.43 percent. The effective composite interest rate was 3.70 percent in first-quarter 2020 and 4.17 percent in second-quarter 2019.

Housing affordability for condominiums and townhomes was unchanged from first-quarter 2020, with 44 percent of California households earning the minimum income to qualify for the purchase of a $480,000 median-priced condominium/townhome. An annual income of $90,400 was required to make monthly payments of $2,260. Forty percent of households could afford to buy a median-priced condominium/townhome a year ago.

Compared with California, more than half of the nation's households (57 percent) could afford to purchase a $291,300 median-priced home, which required a minimum annual income of $54,800 to make monthly payments of $1,370.

Key points from the second-quarter 2020 Housing Affordability report include:

When compared to a year ago, housing affordability improved in 44 tracked counties and declined in one county. Affordability remained flat in four counties.

In the San Francisco Bay Area , affordability improved from second-quarter 2019 in every county, except Solano , which was unchanged. San Mateo and San Francisco counties were the least affordable, tied at 19 percent of households able to purchase the median-priced home. Forty-six percent of Solano County households could afford the $485,000 median-priced home, making it the most affordable Bay Area county.

, affordability improved from second-quarter 2019 in every county, except , which was unchanged. and counties were the least affordable, tied at 19 percent of households able to purchase the median-priced home. Forty-six percent of households could afford the median-priced home, making it the most affordable Bay Area county. Affordability also improved in all Southern California regions, with Orange County being the least affordable (25 percent) and San Bernardino County being the most affordable (54 percent).

regions, with being the least affordable (25 percent) and being the most affordable (54 percent). In the Central Valley region, eight counties experienced an improvement in affordability from a year ago, and three counties stayed flat, San Benito County (39 percent) was the least affordable and Kings County (60 percent) was the most affordable.

(39 percent) was the least affordable and (60 percent) was the most affordable. Housing affordability improved in all four counties in the Central Coast region.

During the second quarter of 2020, the most affordable counties in California were Lassen (68 percent), Kings (60 percent), San Bernardino (54 percent), Siskiyou (54 percent), Tehama (54 percent), and Tuolumne (54 percent). The minimum qualifying income was $61,200 or less for each of these counties.

were (68 percent), (60 percent), (54 percent), (54 percent), (54 percent), and (54 percent). The minimum qualifying income was or less for each of these counties. Mono (17 percent), San Francisco (19 percent), and San Mateo (19 percent) were the least affordable counties in the state. Both San Mateo and San Francisco had a minimum qualifying income of over $320,000 to purchase a median-priced home in second-quarter 2020; San Francisco County required the highest income of all counties in California at $322,000 .

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® Traditional Housing Affordability Index Second quarter 2020

STATE/REGION/COUNTY Q22020 Q12020

Q22019

Median Home Price Monthly Payment Including Taxes & Insurance Minimum Qualifying Income Calif. Single-family home 33 35

30

$610,850 $2,880 $115,200 Calif. Condo/Townhome 44 44

40

$480,000 $2,260 $90,400 Los Angeles Metro Area 36 35

32

$548,000 $2,580 $103,200 Inland Empire 46 46

42

$400,000 $1,880 $75,200 San Francisco Bay Area 28 31

24

$989,000 $4,660 $186,400 United States 57 59

55

$291,300 $1,370 $54,800

















San Francisco Bay Area















Alameda 26 28

23

$990,000 $4,660 $186,400 Contra Costa 37 42

35

$725,000 $3,410 $136,400 Marin 22 23

21

$1,460,000 $6,880 $275,200 Napa 33 34

28

$720,000 $3,390 $135,600 San Francisco 19 20

17

$1,710,000 $8,050 $322,000 San Mateo 19 20

18

$1,700,000 $8,010 $320,400 Santa Clara 22 22

20

$1,380,000 $6,500 $260,000 Solano 46 49

46

$485,000 $2,280 $91,200 Sonoma 31 32

28

$679,900 $3,200 $128,000 Southern California















Los Angeles 32 31

29

$581,650 $2,740 $109,600 Orange 25 24

24

$859,000 $4,050 $162,000 Riverside 43 44

39

$440,000 $2,070 $82,800 San Bernardino 54 53

50

$324,000 $1,530 $61,200 San Diego 30 30

27

$670,000 $3,160 $126,400 Ventura 31 32

30

$690,000 $3,250 $130,000 Central Coast















Monterey 25 26

24

$680,000 $3,200 $128,000 San Luis Obispo 31 31

25

$625,000 $2,940 $117,600 Santa Barbara 31 27

20

$645,000 $3,040 $121,600 Santa Cruz 23 23

17

$905,000 $4,260 $170,400 Central Valley















Fresno 51 52

48

$300,000 $1,410 $56,400 Glenn 46 46

NA

$304,250 $1,430 $57,200 Kern 50 52

50

$271,990 $1,280 $51,200 Kings 60 61

55

$260,000 $1,220 $48,800 Madera 51 52

51

$300,000 $1,410 $56,400 Merced 48 48

47

$285,000 $1,340 $53,600 Placer 45 46

45

$515,000 $2,430 $97,200 Sacramento 46 47

44

$405,000 $1,910 $76,400 San Benito 39 42

35

$600,000 $2,830 $113,200 San Joaquin 45 46

44

$409,000 $1,930 $77,200 Stanislaus 49 51

48

$352,000 $1,660 $66,400 Tulare 52 53

50

$259,580 $1,220 $48,800 Other Calif. Counties















Amador 53 53

46

$335,000 $1,580 $63,200 Butte 38 41

35

$379,880 $1,790 $71,600 Calaveras 49 48

46

$349,000 $1,640 $65,600 Del Norte 43 50

NA

$282,450 $1,330 $53,200 El Dorado 44 47

40

$515,000 $2,430 $97,200 Humboldt 43 43

37

$322,500 $1,520 $60,800 Lake 47 52

44

$302,500 $1,420 $56,800 Lassen 68 64

63

$199,500 $940 $37,600 Mariposa 43 46

45

$349,500 $1,650 $66,000 Mendocino 38 36

29

$410,000 $1,930 $77,200 Mono 17 17

15

$718,750 $3,380 $135,200 Nevada 45 46

40

$433,750 $2,040 $81,600 Plumas 52 48

37

$289,850 $1,370 $54,800 Shasta 52 52

47

$295,000 $1,390 $55,600 Siskiyou 54 52

49

$230,000 $1,080 $43,200 Sutter 50 50

46

$325,000 $1,530 $61,200 Tehama 54 49

47

$238,500 $1,120 $44,800 Tuolumne 54 54

48

$304,000 $1,430 $57,200 Yolo 43 43

40

$457,000 $2,150 $86,000 Yuba 52 53

46

$324,950 $1,530 $61,200

NA = not available

