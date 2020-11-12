Higher home prices driven by dearth of inventory depresses California housing affordability in third-quarter 2020, C.A.R. reports

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Double-digit home price increases fueled by a shortage of homes for sale pushed California's third quarter housing affordability to its lowest level in nearly two years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) https://www.car.org/ said today.

The percentage of home buyers who could afford to purchase a median-priced, existing single-family home in California in third-quarter 2020 fell to 28 percent from 33 percent in the second quarter of 2020 and was down from 31 percent in the third quarter a year ago, according to C.A.R.'s Traditional Housing Affordability Index. The third-quarter 2020 figure was the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2018. California's housing affordability index hit a peak of 56 percent in the third quarter of 2012.

C.A.R.'s Housing Affordability Index (HAI) measures the percentage of all households that can afford to purchase a median-priced, single-family home in California. C.A.R. also reports affordability indices for regions and select counties within the state. The index is considered the most fundamental measure of housing well-being for home buyers in the state.

A minimum annual income of $127,200 was needed to qualify for the purchase of a $693,680 statewide median-priced, existing single-family home in the third quarter of 2020. The monthly payment, including taxes and insurance on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan, would be $3,180, assuming a 20 percent down payment and an effective composite interest rate of 3.15 percent. The effective composite interest rate was 3.43 percent in second-quarter 2020 and 3.85 percent in third-quarter 2019.

Housing affordability for condominiums and townhomes also dropped from second-quarter 2020, with two in five (42 percent) California households earning the minimum income to qualify for the purchase of a $512,000 median-priced condominium/townhome. An annual income of $94,000 was required to make monthly payments of $2,350. Forty-three percent of households could afford to buy a median-priced condominium/townhome a year ago.

Compared with California, more than half of the nation's households (55 percent) could afford to purchase a $313,500 median-priced home, which required a minimum annual income of $57,600 to make monthly payments of $1,440.

Multimedia/Historical data:

Key points from the third-quarter 2020 Housing Affordability report include:



The statewide median home price in third-quarter 2020 increased 13.6 percent from the previous quarter and jumped 13.8 percent from third-quarter 2019.

All major regions of the state experienced a decrease in affordability from both the previous quarter and year.

When compared to a year ago, housing affordability declined in 31 of 51 tracked counties and improved in 11.

In the San Francisco Bay Area , affordability improved from third-quarter 2019 only in San Francisco and Sonoma counties and held steady in two ( Marin , Santa Clara ). Affordability declined in the remaining counties ( Alameda , Contra Costa , Napa , San Mateo , and Solano ). A 2.6 percent decline in San Francisco County's median home price during third-quarter 2020 and lower interest rates contributed to the improvement in affordability from both the previous quarter and year.

In Southern California , affordability fell from a year ago in all counties with the exception of San Bernardino , which remained flat. Los Angeles and Orange counties were the least affordable in the region (both at 23 percent) and San Bernardino County was the most affordable (51 percent).

In the Central Valley region, affordability improved from third-quarter 2019 only in Kings County and was flat in San Joaquin . San Benito County (32 percent) was the least affordable and Kings County (59 percent) was the most affordable.

In the Central Coast region, only San Luis Obispo County recorded an improvement in housing affordability from a year ago. San Luis Obispo (28 percent) was also the most affordable county in the region while Santa Barbara (17 percent) was the least affordable.

In the Far North region, affordability improved from a year ago in Shasta and Tehama counties while Plumas recorded the largest drop from 46 percent in third-quarter 2019 to 39 percent in third-quarter 2020.

In the third quarter of 2020, the most affordable counties in the state were Lassen (63 percent), Kings (59 percent), and Tuolumne (52 percent). The minimum qualifying income was $59,600 or less for each of these counties.

Mono (16 percent), Santa Barbara (17 percent), Monterey , San Mateo and Santa Cruz (all at 19 percent) were the least affordable counties in the state. San Mateo and San Francisco counties required an annual minimum qualifying income of over $305,000 to purchase a median-priced home in third-quarter 2020; San Mateo required the highest income of all counties in California at $324,000 .

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

Traditional Housing Affordability Index

Third quarter 2020 STATE/REGION/COUNTY 3rd Qtr. 2020 2nd Qtr. 2020

3rd Qtr.

2019

Median Home

Price Monthly

Payment

Including

Taxes &

Insurance Minimum

Qualifying

Income Calif. Single-family home 28 33

31

$693,680 $3,180 $127,200 Calif. Condo/Townhome 42 44

43

$512,000 $2,350 $94,000 Los Angeles Metro Area 31 36

33

$610,000 $2,800 $112,000 Inland Empire 42 46

44

$435,000 $2,000 $80,000 San Francisco Bay Area 26 28

29

$1,057,500 $4,850 $194,000 United States 55 57

56

$313,500 $1,440 $57,600

















San Francisco Bay Area















Alameda 24 26

26

$1,034,500 $4,750 $190,000 Contra Costa 34 37

39

$790,000 $3,620 $144,800 Marin 22 22

22

$1,540,000 $7,060 $282,400 Napa 27 33

29

$825,000 $3,780 $151,200 San Francisco 20 19

18

$1,665,000 $7,640 $305,600 San Mateo 19 19

20

$1,765,000 $8,100 $324,000 Santa Clara 22 22

22

$1,400,000 $6,420 $256,800 Solano 45 46

47

$500,000 $2,290 $91,600 Sonoma 29 31

28

$715,000 $3,280 $131,200

















Southern California















Los Angeles 23 32

25

$708,870 $3,250 $130,000 Orange 23 25

25

$910,000 $4,170 $166,800 Riverside 40 43

41

$475,000 $2,180 $87,200 San Bernardino 51 54

51

$350,500 $1,610 $64,400 San Diego 27 30

29

$729,000 $3,340 $133,600 Ventura 28 31

30

$750,000 $3,440 $137,600

















Central Coast















Monterey 19 25

24

$800,000 $3,670 $146,800 San Luis Obispo 28 31

27

$668,420 $3,070 $122,800 Santa Barbara 17 31

22

$975,500 $4,480 $179,200 Santa Cruz 19 23

22

$1,050,000 $4,820 $192,800

















Central Valley















Fresno 48 51

49

$322,000 $1,480 $59,200 Glenn 49 46

NA

$284,500 $1,310 $52,400 Kern 49 50

51

$287,000 $1,320 $52,800 Kings 59 60

55

$267,500 $1,230 $49,200 Madera 49 51

52

$321,950 $1,480 $59,200 Merced 44 48

49

$320,340 $1,470 $58,800 Placer 43 45

48

$539,000 $2,470 $98,800 Sacramento 44 46

45

$429,900 $1,970 $78,800 San Benito 32 39

35

$665,000 $3,050 $122,000 San Joaquin 44 45

44

$423,000 $1,940 $77,600 Stanislaus 47 49

48

$370,000 $1,700 $68,000 Tulare 50 52

51

$275,000 $1,260 $50,400

















Far North















Butte 35 38

38

$402,800 $1,850 $74,000 Lassen 63 68

64

$239,000 $1,100 $44,000 Plumas 39 52

46

$389,500 $1,790 $71,600 Shasta 50 52

47

$315,000 $1,450 $58,000 Siskiyou 49 54

51

$260,000 $1,190 $47,600 Tehama 48 54

46

$277,750 $1,270 $50,800

















Other Calif. Counties















Amador 50 53

49

$355,000 $1,630 $65,200 Calaveras 47 49

49

$368,000 $1,690 $67,600 Del Norte 39 43

NA

$314,000 $1,440 $57,600 El Dorado 40 44

42

$570,000 $2,610 $104,400 Humboldt 41 43

37

$345,000 $1,580 $63,200 Lake 47 47

47

$309,000 $1,420 $56,800 Mariposa 35 43

44

$415,000 $1,900 $76,000 Mendocino 31 38

30

$493,000 $2,260 $90,400 Mono 16 17

17

$736,500 $3,380 $135,200 Nevada 41 45

41

$479,000 $2,200 $88,000 Sutter 47 50

47

$349,900 $1,610 $64,400 Tuolumne 52 54

49

$325,000 $1,490 $59,600 Yolo 38 43

39

$523,360 $2,400 $96,000 Yuba 51 52

48

$340,000 $1,560 $62,400

NA = not available

SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)