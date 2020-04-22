Higher Logic is Named Leading Online Community Management Software in G2's Spring 2020 Grid® Report

ARLINGTON, Va., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Logic, the industry-leading SaaS engagement platform for associations and B2B organizations, today announces that it has been named a leader in G2's Spring 2020 Grid® Report for Online Community Management for the fourth consecutive quarter. With 92% of users rating four or five stars, Higher Logic Online Community has the largest market presence and highest customer satisfaction rating among products in Online Community Management. 94% of users believe the product is headed in the right direction, and 89% of users said they would recommend Higher Logic Online Community.

The G2 Grid® Report represents the voice of real software users. G2 has an entire team dedicated to moderating and ensuring the accuracy of reviews. The Online Community Management category ratings are based on data from product reviews of G2 users and data collected from online sources and social networks. Products are ranked by customer satisfaction and market presence.

Higher Logic's top goal is to deliver the best customer experience. A recent five-star review shared, "We've been on board with Higher Logic for 3 years now. I feel like it has just continued to improve and grow every year. I'm excited to continue expanding our use of all the Higher Logic software. The staff/support is extremely responsive and wants to make this a great experience for all their customers."

"We are honored to be recognized as the Leader in Online Community Management by G2 and our customers," said Kevin Boyce, CEO of Higher Logic. "We are humbled by our customer reviews and the immense credibility and trust that G2's selection conveys. I am proud of our team's commitment to achieve our mission of making organizations successful by bringing them closer to their customers through meaningful interactions and powerful insights. Most of all, thank you to our customers!"

Founded in 2007 Higher Logic, has been an industry leader in building community and engagement tools. The engagement platform has facilitated over 2.7 billion community interactions annually. The Community solution was created with the unique goals and needs of member and customer communications in mind. Higher Logic empowers its customers to create and manage meaningful, engaging interactions.

To download the full G2 Spring 2020 Grid® Report, visit HigherLogic.com.

About Higher Logic

Higher Logic takes a data-driven approach to engagement communities and communication to give organizations an expanded suite of engagement capabilities. From the initial web visit to renewal and ongoing engagement, we help you track and manage interactions along each stage of the customer and member experience. Higher Logic supports 3,000+ customers across 21 countries worldwide. The company was named one of 2018's 500 fastest growing companies in North America by Deloitte and 2019's fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. by Inc. 5000.

