HigherVisibility Launches Free SEO Tool to Grade the CTR Effectiveness of Title Tags

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In June 2019, for the first time, less than half of Google searches now result in a click. The share of clicks being distributed from Google (particularly mobile) continues to decline due to less obvious Paid Listings and SERP features. With less clicks being distributed, it's more important than ever to try to entice website clicks. The best and easiest way to do this is by improving organic click-through rates.

Tool Features

1. Get inspiration for writing Title Tags. Simply enter in a primary focus keyword and get a SERP preview of the top-ranking and paid listings along with their title tags graded.

2. Enter in a current title tag or proposed title tag and get an instant CTR grade.

3. Get custom recommendations on what to improve based on previous studies to increase CTR.

4. It's all free.

Pricing and Availability

The SEO CTR Grader is available now for free. Get up to five unique keyword pulls per day.

About HigherVisibility

HigherVisibility is a digital marketing agency based in Memphis, Tennessee that provides services in search engine optimization, pay-per-click advertising, website design, and social media marketing to small businesses and Fortune 1000s alike. HigherVisibility was named Search Engine Land's SEO Agency of the Year in 2017 and works with clients across the United States.

