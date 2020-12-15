Highest-Dose Immune Supplement on Market Launched by Healthycell

IMMUNE SUPER BOOST helps boost defense with an immunity-supercharging blend of phytonutrients, including Echinacea and Elderberry, plus vitamins and minerals that support white blood cell count, activate immune cells, promote healthy immune response, and support immune system regulation.†

"The problem with most multi-ingredient immune supplements is that they don't provide the effective doses shown by clinical studies to impact immunity," commented Healthycell CEO Douglas Giampapa. "Our product holds 25 mL of nutrients in one gel pack, making it easier to provide our customers with effective doses. IMMUNE SUPER BOOST has over 9,750 mg of nutrients in each gel pack, so people don't have to buy various bottles of different supplements to reach effective doses."

Formulated by an expert team of physicians and nutritionists, IMMUNE SUPER BOOST contains effective doses of vitamin C, vitamin D3, zinc, Echinacea extract, and Elderberry extract to support immunity.† It also includes other nutrients linked to immune support, such as beta-glucan, citrus pectin, polyphenols, flavonoids, vitamin E, and vitamin B6. †

With a great-tasting natural blackberry flavor, IMMUNE SUPER BOOST is a uniquely functional and delicious gel that can be enjoyed conveniently straight from the pack, mixed in water, or added to smoothies.

Healthycell uses only cruelty-free, sustainably-harvested ingredients, and packaging that is 100% recyclable. Product boxes are recyclable through municipal programs, and Healthycell is partnered with TerraCycle so customers can send back their empty gel packs to be recycled free of charge.

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

