Highfive and Mimeo Announce New Partnership to Resell Highfive's New Portfolio of Web Conferencing Services

Mimeo, a global provider of online managed print and content distribution, also has been a long-time, satisfied customer with great knowledge of how to use Highfive. Since many of Mimeo's customers have a sudden need for work-from-home video conferencing, Mimeo reached out to Highfive about establishing a partnership to better support customers who facilitate virtual training. Just like Mimeo, Highfive is designed to support business users without needing to involve IT. As a result, Mimeo's customers can now stand up a video conferencing solution as easily as they can print their business documents. Plus, they now have the opportunity to create a customized solution that works best for their training needs, which includes:

Video Conferencing: For a centralized classroom feel in a decentralized environment

Printed Materials: For key handouts and notes

Digital Content Distribution: For accessible content in any format, on any device



"With the number of professionals working from home on the rise, Mimeo's customers have a need for an easy solution to connect virtually using video conferencing and still be able to collaborate effectively," said Mike Barker, General Manager, Mimeo US. "As a long-time customer, we know Highfive's software is an easy, reliable and highly secure software service for teams needing virtual conferencing for training classrooms. We're thrilled that our customers can now rely on Mimeo as a one-stop shop for better business communications, improved collaboration and production of their presentation materials."

The new partnership reinforces Highfive's commitment to being channel-friendly and channel-focused, making Mimeo an ideal partner to deliver web conferencing services to a large number of long-term clients in the training space. Mimeo is the first partner taking to market in North America Highfive's software-only offers.

"There is a tremendous opportunity for Highfive's channel partners to enable vital business communications and collaboration by reselling our new software offers during these challenging times," said Richard Borenstein, Chief Revenue Officer at Highfive. "Partnering with Mimeo demonstrates both companies on-going commitment to delivering more customer value by providing one-stop shopping for trainers, educators and consultants, in addition to a multitude of verticals looking for high-quality content delivery services. We're delighted to support Mimeo and their customers with software that's backed by our world-class customer service and support."

With Highfive + Mimeo, business customers get a high-quality, easy-to-use virtual conference experience, plus they also benefit from a full solution to include content delivery for an enhanced training experience, in either print or digital. Offers are now available for Mimeo customers to complement their content distribution needs. For more information, visit https://www.mimeo.com/virtual-meeting/.



About Mimeo

Mimeo is a global online print provider with a mission to give customers back their time. By combining front and back-end technology with a lean production model, Mimeo is the only company in the industry to guarantee your late-night print order will be produced, shipped, and delivered by 8am the next morning. For more information, visit and see how Mimeo's solutions can help you save time today.

About Highfive

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Highfive has reimagined meetings for businesses worldwide. We've improved the ease and quality of business communications and collaboration so teams are empowered to focus on what's important and get their best work done. Using open-source Web-based communication platforms and protocols, integrating with enterprise-grade workflows, and delivering crystal-clear audio with high-definition video, we're providing our business customers with exceptional full-stack video conferencing solutions. From the living room to the meeting room, and all the way to the executive boardroom, we've got you covered. For more information, visit www.highfive.com .

SOURCE Highfive; Mimeo

Related Links

http://www.highfive.com

