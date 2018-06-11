Highland Capital Management Named Among Pensions & Investments' 2018 Best Places to Work in Money Management

When asked what made Highland one of the Best Places to Work in Money Management, employees cited the firm's best-in-class benefits, such as a health insurance plan for employees and dependents with no premiums or deductibles, or having lunch delivered to the office daily. According to employee feedback, such benefits increase productivity and enable employees to focus on their work.

Employees also highlighted the firm's culture in their responses. From bringing people together through firm-wide events, to eliminating hierarchy and giving individuals the opportunity to contribute beyond their specific roles, employees praised Highland for fostering a sense of camaraderie and collaboration.

"Again this year, it is clear that what makes firms great employers isn't necessarily about money management in particular. Many firms were cited for their culture and benefits," said P&I Editor Amy B. Resnick. "Employees at these top-ranked firms most often cited their colleagues, the firm's culture, and the benefits as the things that make it a great place to work."

Recognized among managers with 100 to 499 employees, Highland makes the list for the third time, earning spots in 2014 and 2017 prior to this year's recognition.

"Our clients expect consistent performance and industry-leading creativity," said James Dondero, Highland Capital Management co-founder and president. "By consciously providing the environment and support for employees to be the best they can be, we're able to meet – and often exceed – those expectations."

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part, worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation, consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2018 Pensions & Investments' Best places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to pionline.com/BPTW2018.

About Highland Capital Management, L.P.

Highland Capital Management, L.P. (together with its affiliates "Highland") is a multibillion-dollar global alternative investment manager founded in 1993 by Jim Dondero and Mark Okada. A pioneer in the leveraged loan market, the firm has evolved over 25 years, building on its credit expertise and value-based approach to expand into other asset classes. Today, Highland operates a diverse investment platform, serving both institutional and retail investors worldwide. In addition to high yield credit, Highland's investment capabilities include public equities, real estate, private equity and special situations, structured credit, and sector- and region-specific verticals built around specialized teams. Highland is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and maintains offices in New York, Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Seoul. For more information visit highlandcapital.com.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 45-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at pionline.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lucy Bannon | 1-972-419-6272 | lbannon@highlandcapital.com

SOURCE Highland Capital Management, L.P.

Related Links

https://www.highlandcapital.com

