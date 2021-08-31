Highlander Partners Portfolio Company, Signal Path, Acquired by Verily

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & RALEIGH, N.C, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SignalPath, a Raleigh NC-based portfolio company of Highlander Partners, has been acquired by Verily, an Alphabet company. SignalPath was founded in 2014 with the financial support of Highlander Partners to change the way that clinical research is conducted, with a specific focus on building a state-of-the-art software platform to improve the ease and efficiency of clinical trial execution at research sites.

SignalPath's platform reduces fragmentation by providing a modern, intuitive software application with which to optimize management of a health system's clinical trials portfolio. SignalPath's robust technology infrastructure offers novel solutions to partners that can dramatically improve the costs, complexities and time associated with clinical trials. By joining Verily, SignalPath will be able to provide clinical research sites access to a quickly growing portfolio of resources, tools and trial opportunities that further strengthen its value proposition.

"At SignalPath, we've created a better research ecosystem - one that combines a network of premier, technology-enabled research sites with a best-in-class suite of clinical trial tools to address the pain points experienced by patients, sites and sponsors," said Brad Hirsch, MD, a Senior Advisor to Highlander Partners and Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SignalPath. "Combining these capabilities with Verily's clinical studies platforms business accelerates our ability to scale these solutions and make them available to a larger group of sites as well as provide entirely new opportunities to our network. It is another step forward in accelerating clinical research and helping get treatments to market faster."

SignalPath employees will join Verily as part of Verily's clinical research business at the time of closing. They will maintain their physical presence in Raleigh, increasing Verily's geographic footprint with this new location in North Carolina.

Launched in 2015, Verily is a subsidiary of Alphabet focused on life sciences and healthcare. Verily's mission is to make the world's health data useful so that people enjoy healthier lives. Verily develops tools and devices to collect, organize and activate health data, and creates interventions to prevent and manage disease. Verily partners with leading life sciences, medical device, and government organizations, using deep hardware, software, scientific, and healthcare expertise to enable faster development, meaningful advances and deployment at scale. For more information, please visit verily.com .

SignalPath was founded by Brad Hirsch, MD, and Kevin Monroe in 2014 to develop solutions to many of the challenges facing modern clinical trial management at research sites with the goal of then empowering a technology- enabled network of sites to more broadly advance the way that clinical research is conducted. The company's clinical trial management system (CTMS) was built by researchers, for researchers, to dramatically improve the ease, quality, efficiency and profitability of trial execution. The SignalPath CTMS digitizes protocols for clients, which eliminates a significant impediment to utilization, ensures quality of trial execution, drives efficiencies and enables site staff to focus on patients. The SignalPath Research Consortium (SPARC) consists of top clinical research sites, chosen for their people, processes and track record. Through a mixture of technology solutions, training, community offerings and curated trials, SPARC sites and sponsors are able to partner to dramatically outperform competitors.

Highlander Partners, L.P. is a Dallas-based private investment firm with over $2 billion of assets under management. The firm focuses on making investments in businesses in targeted industries in which the principals of the firm have significant operating and investing experience. Highlander Partners uses a buy and build investment approach, creating value by helping companies grow organically and through acquisitions. For more information, visit www.highlander-partners.com.

