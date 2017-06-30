Highlands Bankshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

ABINGDON, Va., Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (HLND) today reported net income of $923,000 or $0.09 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared with $610,000 or $0.06 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and $637,000 or $0.06 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. The annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the period were 0.63 percent and 6.89 percent, respectively.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company reported net income of $1.5 million or $0.15 per diluted share, compared with $1.7 million or $0.16 per diluted share, for the same period of 2017. The annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the period were 0.52 percent and 5.74 percent, respectively.

"We are very pleased with the results from the second quarter," said Timothy K. Schools, President and Chief Executive Officer of Highlands Bankshares, Inc. "Our performance continues to improve as we strategically position the Company for the future. This quarter, our net interest margin, noninterest bearing deposits as a percent of total assets, and leverage ratio each improved to their highest level in our Company's history. Additionally, loans held for investment rose to its highest level since Highlands' recapitalization in the spring of 2014. Combined with our improved credit quality, our balance sheet is now the strongest it has ever been. Opportunities exist to further enhance profitability and we are very excited about the expanded and new customer relationships we are obtaining across all of our markets."

Target 2Q 2018 1Q 2018 2Q 2017 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.25% 0.63% 0.41% 0.42% Revenue growth 5.00% -2.35% -2.44% 5.36% Net interest margin 3.75% 3.84% 3.78% 3.42% Non-interest income to assets 1.00% 0.68% 0.73% 1.08% Non-interest expense to assets 2.75% 3.17% 3.47% 3.41% Efficiency ratio 55.00% 77.54% 84.44% 84.14% Net charge-offs to total loans 0.30% 0.03% 0.12% 0.09%

Revenue Growth

Second quarter 2018 total revenue (net interest income plus noninterest income) declined $144,000 to $6.0 million from $6.1 million in the first quarter of 2018. Net interest income was $5.0 million in the second quarter of 2018, down slightly from the first quarter of 2018. During the second quarter, the net interest margin increased six basis points offsetting a decline in average interest earning assets of $11.5 million from first quarter 2018. Average interest earning assets declined due to the payoff of FHLB funding using lower yielding cash and securities and investment security reductions. Second quarter 2018 noninterest income declined $93,000 to $1.0 million from the first quarter of 2018. Mortgage income was lower during the second quarter of 2018, resulting from a decision to modify the Company's mortgage origination strategy. As a result of this change, gross mortgage revenue declined, but the Company anticipates realizing a larger reduction in operating expenses by the third quarter of 2018.

Noninterest Expense and Operating Efficiency

Noninterest expenses decreased $534,000 from the first quarter of 2018 and decreased $631,000 from the second quarter of 2017 to $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. The improvement was principally related to a reduction in legal and project related expenses as well as a change in the Company's residential mortgage strategy.

For the second quarter of 2018, the efficiency ratio was 77.54 percent, an improvement from 84.44 and 84.14 percent in the first quarter of 2018 and second quarter of 2017, respectively. Noninterest expense as a percentage of assets improved in the second quarter of 2018 to 3.17 percent from 3.47 and 3.41 percent in the first quarter of 2018 and second quarter of 2017, respectively. Assets per employee was $4.2 million as of June 30, 2018, compared with $4.3 and $3.5 million at March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively.

Second quarter 2018 noninterest expense included $146,000 of OREO-related expenses as the Company continues to work proactively to reduce long-standing bank owned property/leases. As of June 30, 2018, other real estate owned and real estate held for sale totaled $3.2 million. The Company currently has contracts and expects to sell $1.4 million of these balances in third quarter 2018.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses for second quarter 2018 was $172,000. Net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2018 were $34,000, or 0.03 percent annualized of average loans held for investment.

Total past due loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment were 1.47 percent at June 30, 2018, equivalent to March 31, 2018. First quarter 2018 past due loans increased from prior periods primarily related to a single relationship which had been previously reported in the Company's watch list for several years. In second quarter 2018, this relationship became greater than 90 days past due causing June 30, 2018 loans 30-89 days past due to decline to 0.62 percent of loans held for investment, loans greater than 90 days past due to increase to 0.84 percent of loans held for investment, and nonperforming assets to increase to 1.38 percent of loans held for investment and OREO.

2Q 18 1Q 18 4Q 17 3Q 17 2Q 17 Past due loans to end of period loans 1.47% 1.47% 0.77% 1.07% 0.89% Past due loans 30-89 days to end of period loans 0.62 1.14 0.39 0.40 0.24 Past due loans 90 plus days to end of period loans 0.84 0.33 0.38 0.67 0.65 Nonperforming assets to loans and OREO 1.38 0.86 1.02 1.24 1.32 Classified assets to tier 1 capital 34 33 31 31 33 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 106.90 258.97 193.80 158.09 152.15

As of June 30, 2018, the allowance for credit losses totaled $4.1 million, or 0.94 percent of loans held for investment an increase from $4.0 million, or 0.93 percent of loans held for investment at March 31, 2018. Second quarter 2018 allowance coverage was 1.07 times nonperforming loans.

Capital and Liquidity

At June 30, 2018, the regulatory capital ratios for the Company's subsidiary bank, Highlands Union Bank, were: tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.85 percent, tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.08 percent, and total risk-based capital ratio of 13.05 percent.

2Q 18 1Q 18 4Q17 3Q17 2Q17 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.85% 8.51% 8.36% 8.41% 7.98% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.08 12.13 12.15 12.18 12.12 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.05 13.10 13.11 13.32 13.29

The Company's loans held for investment to deposit ratio was 88.6 percent and the loans held for investment to asset ratio was 75.6 percent at June 30, 2018. The Company maintained cash and investment securities totaling 16.7 percent of assets as of this date. Further, the Company's deposit mix is weighted heavily towards customer deposits which funded 85.3 percent of assets at June 30, 2018 of which 65.1 percent is represented by core deposits, an increase from 57.6 percent at June 30, 2017, to include 25.9 percent in noninterest bearing deposits. Time deposits funded 20.3 percent of assets at June 30, 2018, but very few of these deposits are in accounts that have balances of more than $250,000, reflecting the granularity and strength of the Company's funding.

Quarterly Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited) Quarter ended Percent change compared to (thousands, except per share information) June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 Prior quarter Same quarter



of prior year INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable and fees on loans $ 5,276 $ 5,315 $ 5,002 -0.7% 5.5% Investment securities 438 478 572 -8.4% -23.4% Federal funds sold 57 70 74 -18.6% -23.0% Total interest income 5,771 5,863 5,648 -1.6% 2.2% INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 463 463 465 0.0% -0.4% Other borrowed funds 323 364 601 -11.3% -46.3% Total interest expense 786 827 1,066 -5.0% -26.3% Net interest income 4,985 5,036 4,582 -1.0% 8.8% Provision for loan losses 172 172 35 0.0% 391.4% Net interest income after provision for



loan losses 4,813 4,864 4,547 -1.0% 5.9% NONINTEREST INCOME Mortgage banking income 52 100 726 -48.0% -92.8% Service charges on deposit accounts 342 337 395 1.5% -13.4% Other service charges, commissions and



fees 428 419 463 2.1% -7.6% Other operating income 167 226 89 -26.1% 87.6% Total noninterest income 989 1,082 1,673 -8.6% -40.9% NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 2,380 2,403 2,928 -1.0% -18.7% Occupancy and equipment expense 750 731 723 2.6% 3.7% OREO-related expenses 146 131 174 11.5% -16.1% Other operating expense 1,356 1,901 1,438 -28.7% -5.7% Total noninterest expense 4,632 5,166 5,263 -10.3% -12.0% Income before income taxes 1,170 780 957 50.0% 22.3% Income tax expense 247 170 320 45.3% -22.8% Net income (loss) $ 923 $ 610 $ 637 51.3% 44.9% Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $0.11 $0.07 $0.08 Diluted 0.09 0.06 0.06

Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited) Six months ended June 30, Percent change (thousands, except per share information) 2018 2017 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable and fees on loans $ 10,591 $ 10,051 5.4% Investment securities 916 1,154 -20.6% Federal funds sold 127 124 2.4% Total interest income 11,634 11,329 2.7% INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 926 911 1.6% Other borrowed funds 687 1,186 -42.1% Total interest expense 1,613 2,097 -23.1% Net interest income 10,021 9,232 8.5% Provision for loan losses 344 52 561.5% Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,677 9,180 5.4% NONINTEREST INCOME Mortgage banking income 152 952 -84.0% Service charges on deposit accounts 679 792 -14.3% Other service charges, commissions and fees 847 961 -11.9% Other operating income 393 255 54.1% Total noninterest income 2,071 2,960 -30.0% NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 4,783 5,421 -11.8% Occupancy and equipment expense 1,481 1,392 6.4% OREO-related expenses 277 194 42.8% Other operating expense 3,257 2,705 20.4% Total noninterest expense 9,798 9,712 0.9% Income (loss) before income taxes 1,950 2,428 -19.7% Income tax expense (credit) 417 759 -45.1% Net income (loss) $ 1,533 $ 1,669 -8.1% Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $0.19 $0.20 Diluted 0.15 0.16

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) Percent change since (thousands) June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 Prior quarter Same quarter of



prior year ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 23,007 $ 22,626 $ 18,890 1.7% 21.8% Federal funds sold 963 18,276 25,823 -94.7% -96.3% Total cash and cash equivalents 23,970 40,902 44,713 -41.4% -46.4% Investment securities 73,553 76,933 98,444 -4.4% -25.3% Loans held for sale 1,424 1,795 5,912 -20.7% -75.9% Loans held for investment 441,460 431,266 420,230 2.4% 5.1% Allowance for loan losses (4,138) (4,000) (4,671) 3.5% -11.4% Net loans held for investment 437,322 427,266 415,559 2.4% 5.2% Premises and equipment, net 17,879 18,138 17,919 -1.4% -0.2% Real estate held for sale 992 1,370 1,430 -27.6% -30.6% Deferred tax assets 7,152 7,263 12,017 -1.5% -40.5% Interest receivable 1,728 1,777 1,501 -2.8% 15.1% Bank-owned life insurance 14,835 14,768 14,502 0.5% 2.3% Other real estate owned 2,233 2,169 2,516 3.0% -11.2% Other assets 2,517 3,148 2,380 -20.0% 5.8% Total assets $ 583,605 $ 595,529 $ 616,893 -2.0% -5.4% LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 155,337 $ 157,907 $ 144,945 -1.6% 7.2% Interest bearing 342,979 352,091 351,954 -2.6% -2.6% Total deposits 498,316 509,998 496,899 -2.3% 0.3% Short-term borrowings - - 22,500 0.0% -100.0% Long-term debt 30,120 30,133 40,172 0.0% -25.0% Other liabilities 1,008 1,954 1,368 -48.4% -26.3% Total liabilities 529,444 542,085 560,939 -2.3% -5.6% STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 5,124 5,124 5,124 0.0% 0.0% Preferred stock 4,184 4,184 4,184 0.0% 0.0% Additional paid-in capital 19,224 19,169 19,002 0.3% 1.2% Retained earnings 28,072 27,146 28,454 3.4% -1.3% Accumulated other comprehensive income (2,443) (2,179) (810) 12.1% 201.6% Total stockholders' equity 54,161 53,444 55,954 1.3% -3.2% Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 583,605 $ 595,529 $ 616,893 -2.0% -5.4%

Quarterly Rate Volume Variance Analysis 2Q 2018 1Q 2018 2Q 2017 (dollars in thousands) Average balance Interest



income/



expense Yield/ Rate Average



balance Interest



income/



expense Yield/ Rate Average



balance Interest



income/



expense Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans (incl loans HFS) $ 433,961 $ 5,276 4.87% $ 431,812 $ 5,315 4.92% $ 410,977 $ 5,002 4.95% Investments 75,477 438 2.32% 80,257 478 2.38% 99,027 572 2.35% Fed funds sold and other investments 10,090 57 2.23% 18,926 70 1.48% 29,129 74 0.69% Total interest-earning assets 519,528 5,771 4.45% 530,995 5,863 4.41% 539,133 5,648 4.24% Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits 350,094 463 0.53% 352,706 463 0.53% 354,074 465 0.51% FHLB borrowings 30,133 323 4.30% 36,033 364 4.10% 67,693 601 3.50% Total interest-bearing liabilities 380,227 786 0.83% 388,739 827 0.86% 421,767 1,066 0.99% Net interest income 4,985 5,036 4,582 Interest rate spread 3.62% 3.55% 3.25% Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.84% 3.78% 3.42%

Profitability Ratios, Asset Quality and Capital (unaudited) Quarter ended (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 Profitability Ratios (current quarter, annualized) Net interest margin 3.84% 3.78% 3.42% Annualized return on average assets 0.63 0.41 0.42 Annualized return on average equity 6.89 4.49 4.68 Efficiency ratio 77.54% 84.44 84.14 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 Asset Quality Loans 90 days past due and still accruing $ - $ - $ - Non-accrual loans 3,871 1,545 3,070 Total non-performing loans 3,871 1,545 3,070 Other real estate owned 2,233 2,169 2,516 Total non-performing assets $ 6,104 $ 3,714 $ 5,586 Ratios: Non-performing loans to loans held for investment 0.88% 0.36% 0.73% Non-performing assets to loans held for investment and OREO 1.38 0.86 1.32 Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment 0.94 0.93 1.11 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 106.90 258.97 152.15 Past-due loans to loans held for investment 1.47 1.47 0.89 Annualized net charge-offs to period-end loans held for investment 0.03 0.12 0.09 Capital Common shares outstanding 8,199 8,199 8,199 Preferred shares outstanding 2,092 2,092 2,092 Book value per share: Common $ 5.76 $ 5.67 $ 5.98 Combined common and preferred 5.26 5.19 5.44 Ratios (Bank only): Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.85% 8.51% 7.98% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.08 12.13 12.12 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.05 13.10 13.29 Common equity tier 1 ratio 12.08 12.13 12.12

