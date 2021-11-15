Highlands College Announces Annual Impact Leadership Conference Theme: Transcendent Leadership

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlands College , a biblical higher education institution based in Birmingham, Alabama, invites business and ministry leaders to attend the annual Impact Leadership Conference on December 8, 2021. While the conference is typically a ticketed event, this year's Impact Leadership Conference is a free virtual event as a gift from Highlands College to you and your team.

Highlands College - Dr. John C. Maxwell

Hosted by Highlands College's President, Mark Pettus, and ESPN's award-winning broadcaster, Lauren Sisler, this year's conference theme is Transcendent Leadership, a timely lesson on transcendent influence from world-renowned leadership experts including Dr. John C. Maxwell, High Point University President Dr. Nido Qubein, and Highlands College Chancellor and Sr. Pastor of Church of the Highlands Chris Hodges. Attendees will learn what it means to be a transcendent leader in an unparalleled time, gain expert insights to elevate their skills, and learn the best actionable ways to apply these principles in their day-to-day lives.

"We are constantly challenged by the increasing complexities of our world and faced with the temptation to compare ourselves and our circumstances to others," says Mark Pettus.

"A leader's responsibility is to rise above the noise and create space for positive change."

"We are passionate about this year's message and its potential to make a true impact in the lives of the leaders attending and those they lead," said Kay Hargrave, who leads the College's Office of Institutional Advancement and serves as an organizer of the Impact Leadership Conference.

"The Impact Leadership Conference began as an opportunity to give business leaders exclusive access to world-renowned leadership experts. Last year pushed us to go beyond our walls. We opened the conference to an online audience and felt challenged to ensure they felt as though they were in the room. By popular demand, we are thrilled to offer this virtual half-day leadership intensive to the public again, at no charge as a gift from Highlands College. We believe this year's theme, Transcendent Leadership, will resonate with a large audience who can benefit both personally and professionally."



Last year's "A Masterclass in Resilience" Impact Leadership Conference equipped leaders with the strength and flexibility to bounce back after an exceptionally trying year due to the global pandemic. The virtual event captured national attention and garnered an attendance of nearly 6,500.

For more information, and to register for this year's virtual Impact Leadership Conference on December 8th, click here .

About Highlands College

Highlands College is a first-of-its-kind Biblical education institution that exists to develop leaders of competence, character, and spiritual maturity, holistically trained to lead lives of eternal impact by expanding the Kingdom of God. Its vision is a ministry academy model where students are educated, equipped, and empowered to reach people and graduate debt-free. Highlands College graduates are leading in churches in 34 states and 10 countries around the world. Highlands College is an integrated auxiliary of Church of the Highlands, a multisite church with campuses across the states of Alabama and Georgia.

