Highlands College Opens First On-Campus Student Housing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlands College has opened the first residence hall on its new campus in Birmingham, Ala., creating the opportunity for students to live on campus for the first time.

The residence hall supports the four-pillar approach of Highlands College that leverages academic instruction, hands-on training, spiritual development, and character formation to prepare students for full-time Christian ministry. Over 1,000 Highlands College graduates now serve and lead in churches and ministry organizations worldwide.

Highlands College's First Residence Hall View of the Main Commons

"We believe that character is built in community," said Mark Pettus, president of Highlands College. "This residence hall amplifies our ability to expand the learning environment beyond the classroom to develop mature, well-rounded young leaders."

The Residence Hall

Construction of the five-floor facility, with an award-winning design from Birmingham-based TurnerBatson Architects, was completed by JohnsonKreis Construction in December 2022. In more than 68,000 square feet, the hall includes 126 rooms and bathrooms with a capacity for 252 students. It also features a variety of indoor and outdoor spaces for gathering and a two-bedroom apartment for an onsite, full-time community manager staffed by the college. Students move into the facility this month with the start of the spring semester.

"Our team intentionally designed every inch of this facility to bring students together in an environment of excellence," said Pettus. "We are confident that they will build meaningful friendships in this space that will continue through a lifetime of impact."

A $20 million gift to Highlands College from Hobby Lobby founder and CEO David Green and the Green family funded the residence hall's construction.

The Highlands College Campus

The new residence hall is the latest addition to the 70-acre campus on US 280 in Birmingham that opened in January 2022. The campus features space to educate 1,000 full-time students with 19 learning studios, eight hands-on ministry training labs, dining and recreation facilities, and a 1,400-seat auditorium that is also home to the Grandview Campus of Church of the Highlands. The college will also open a fitness facility on campus later this year.

Founded in 2011, Highlands College is a private institution offering a two-year degree in ministry leadership. The five-year strategic plan of the college, released in 2021, calls for growth to a four-year program where students graduate without college debt.

About Highlands College

Highlands College is a first-of-its-kind Biblical education institution that exists to develop leaders of competence, character, and spiritual maturity, holistically trained to lead lives of eternal impact by expanding the Kingdom of God. Its vision is a ministry academy model where students are educated, equipped, and empowered to reach people and graduate debt-free. Highlands College graduates are leading in churches in 34 states, 1 U.S. territory, and 14 countries around the world.

