Highlight Wins Startup of the Year at Greenbook's IIEX Conference

Greenbook , the premier marketing and thought leadership platform for the global consumer insights industry, has hosted the IIEX conference since 2014. With 1,000+ attendees, 100+ speakers, and 5 incredible tracks, IIEX has become one of the largest, most anticipated insights events globally. As GreenBook's flagship event, it's also one of the most sought-after incubators for innovation.

Highlight, a next-gen in-home product testing platform, is proud to announce that they have won Startup of the Year.

At IIEX in Austin this year, Highlight was chosen to participate in the Startup Pitch and competed among 5 incredible startups from around the world to pitch ideas head-to-head for a chance to win $10,000.

Founders Dana Kim, CEO, and Ethan Kellough, CPTO, shared the Highlight story on the big stage. Some key points of the pitch included that Highlight offers:

Physical product research for the 21st century : We streamline everything from recruit to data set, including all the logistics of getting products to target customers, right on our platform.

: We streamline everything from recruit to data set, including all the logistics of getting products to target customers, right on our platform. Cut time to insight in half : With Highlight, researchers can get projects moving in a few clicks, and no more waiting for final datasets - teams get access to an easy-to-use online platform where they can see data stream in real-time.

: With Highlight, researchers can get projects moving in a few clicks, and no more waiting for final datasets - teams get access to an easy-to-use online platform where they can see data stream in real-time. Engaged tester access: Every member of the Highlight community is pre-screened for articulation and fully profiled. Only ~50% of applicants get approved to be a Highlighter, ensuring unmatched 90% completion rates and average 20-word open-ended responses. Advanced targeting allows for access to broader gen pop, or niche audiences of <1% incidence.

"We've worked incredibly hard to build a product we believed the industry needed and wanted, so we are excited to see some of the best and brightest in the industry validate that hypothesis," said Dana Kim, Highlight's co-founder and CEO.

Earlier this year, Kim was also recognized by Greenbook's GRIT Future List, which recognizes excellence in a curated list of next generation insights leaders.

"While the insights industry booms with technology innovation, in-home product testing has long been overlooked, and we're here to change that. Estee Lauder, P&G, and Pepsi have all already chosen Highlight for their physical product testing, but it's an honor to be acknowledged by our peers as well," said Ethan Kellough, Highlight's co-founder and CPTO.

"It is no small feat to have your pitch judged and selected by a panel of experts, then voted on live by industry peers. That's one reason the GreenBook Pitch has become a great predictor of success; previous winners, the likes of Zappi and Remesh, went on to gain great commercial interest and investment. Additionally, innovative thinking like Dana and Ethan's moves the insights industry and profession forward. We're excited to see them further Highlight's success in the future," said Karen Lynch, Head of Content at Greenbook.

About Highlight

Highlight is an agile in-home product testing platform. The turnkey, all-in-one platform handles your product research end-to-end from recruit to report, including any shipping of product. Highlight offers access to an engaged tester community, granular targeting, and live data in visualized dashboards, while cutting time to insight in half.

For more info about the company, visit www.letshighlight.com

SOURCE Highlight