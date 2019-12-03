Highlights for Children Donates Up to 30,000 Magazines to Kids Need to Read in Honor of Giving Tuesday

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, December 3, Kids Need to Read will partner with Highlights during Giving Tuesday, an annual fundraising campaign conducted by nonprofits nationwide. Kids Need to Read enjoys a unique and highly successful partnership with Highlights to raise tens of thousands of children's magazines for distribution to disadvantaged youth nationwide.

For every magazine subscription ordered on Tuesday, December 3, Kids Need to Read will receive twelve copies of Highlights or Highlights High Five to give to children in need of vital reading resources. This is a highly impactful endeavor, with last year's campaign resulting in a donation valued at $404,634 for distribution to children living under challenging circumstances. Some of these children do not own a single book; many have never had the opportunity to read such an engaging magazine.

"The magazines are powerful, often stopping kids in their tracks to explore the irresistible content before they have finished receiving all of the new literary treasure we provide," said Kids Need to Read Executive Director Denise Gary. "For this reason, Highlights and Highlights High Five magazines have become a crucial part of all of Kids Need to Read's programs. Everywhere we go, everywhere we give, a Highlights or Highlights High Five magazine is put into every child's hands. We have found them to be among the most effective resources in enticing children to read and feel incredibly fortunate to have such a wonderfully fruitful partnership with Highlights. What a magnificent tool in our work to help kids discover the joy of reading and the power of a literate mind!"

Kent Johnson, CEO for Highlights for Children, shared, "Highlights truly believes in the power of our two missions and is honored to continue the efforts to provide reading resources to children in need through the Kids Need to Read and the Giving Tuesday initiative."

Everyone can help Kids Need to Read continue to provide this exceptional magazine to disadvantaged children throughout the nation by joining the sixth annual #GivingTuesday partnership with Highlights by visiting www.Highlights.com. One may also support Kids Need to Read's literacy programs for children by making a contribution at http://www.kidsneedtoread.org/donate/.

About Kids Need to Read

Founded with a passion to improve the lives of disadvantaged children by providing inspiring book collections and engaging literacy programs to underfunded schools, libraries, and organizations across the nation, Kids Need to Read aspires to empower and embolden every last child through a culture of reading. For many of the children it serves, Kids Need to Read represents a crucial link to a strong literacy education, and its programs help build and nurture support systems for the development of literate minds. By immersing children in an integrated world of literary experiences that teaches them, firsthand, the impact of reading on every aspect of life, imagination is ignited and confidence is built for a prosperous future, regardless of race, economic status, or personal capabilities. To learn more, please visit kidsneedtoread.org, facebook.com/kidsneedtoread, twitter.com/kidsneedtoread, and instagram.com/kidsneedtoread/.

About Highlights

Highlights is a beloved global media brand dedicated to helping children become curious, creative, caring, and confident through engaging content and experiences that are focused on nurturing and developing the whole child. Highlights reaches children 0–12 with their most popular magazines and on multi-platform digital experiences, digital apps, books, toys/games, a podcast, and more. To learn more and connect with Highlights, visit Highlights.com, HighlightsKids.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Highlights Hangout, and YouTube.

SOURCE Highlights for Children

Related Links

http://www.highlights.com

