Highlights for Children Makes History by Breaking a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title

The giant Hidden Pictures puzzle is the ultimate search-and-find challenge for puzzle lovers of all ages. The puzzle itself depicts a relay race that unfolds (literally) across a city as runners (which include a dog and a robot!) work their way over bridges, through busy parks, inside subway tunnels, and more, in a race to the finish line that kids and parents can work on together over time. There are over 280 hidden objects to find and answer keys on the back of the pages, as well as a place where you can check off what you've found in the book.

"It was our hope that the Longest Hidden Pictures Puzzle Ever book would surprise and delight families with a larger-than-life way to enjoy our family-favorite Hidden Pictures puzzles," said Highlights CEO, Kent Johnson. "We hadn't initially made it our goal to set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title, but we're thrilled that the creativity of the book's design naturally led to breaking one!"

The Longest Hidden Pictures Puzzles Ever was published in November 2019 by Highlights Press and distributed by Penguin Random House into all retail channels; it's available wherever books are sold. To learn more, visit www.Highlights.com.

About Highlights

Highlights is a beloved global media brand dedicated to helping children become curious, creative, caring, and confident through engaging content and experiences that are focused on nurturing and developing the whole child. Highlights reaches children 0–12 with their most popular magazines and books, and on multi-platform digital experiences, digital apps, toys/games, a podcast, and more. To connect with Highlights, visit Highlights.com, HighlightsKids.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter , Pinterest, LinkedIn, Highlights Hangout, and YouTube .

Contact: Julie Stern, Brilliant PR & Marketing

julies@brilliantprm.com

(860) 805-4988

SOURCE Highlights

Related Links

https://www.highlights.com

