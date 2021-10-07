Highlights from Day 2 of CoinGeek New York

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinGeek's 8th Conference kicked off on Tuesday, Oct 5, featuring a variety of presentations from speakers involved with blockchain technology and the Bitcoin SV ecosystem. The whole of the first and second days are available for a re-cap with the full agenda to find the sections of specific interest.

Day 2 of CoinGeek's New York Conference saw presentations by speakers whose experience and knowledge encompassed a wide range of industries and technologies.

Viewers were also treated to several panel presentations on technical topics related to blockchain technology, including the health sector where the concept of an immutable data ledger has an obvious solution to the entire health industry. EHR Data, Veridat, VXPass and X-Vax Technology are all using blockchain tech to solve issues like patient data privacy and looking to solve problems like the opioid crisis in America.

VXPass's Zach Weiner started his blockchain business journey with Ethereum as did Veridat's Phil Runyan but both found that it didn't scale and moved to BSV with the former stating: "From a technical perspective there was no other option [than BSV]."

There were also three sessions specifically around the big buzzword of the moment, NFTs. The NFT section started with a general discussion on the subject before delving into practical use cases in niche markets where NFTs are being used like the world of comic books and graphic novels. MMA Professional Rory MacDonald talked about his exploration into NFTs and showed his first ever NFT of created entitled The Red King which is being auctioned at FabriikX.com.

The afternoon session was devoted mostly to the environment with auditors MNP unveiling the results of their study on which of the major cryptocurrencies use the most and least energy. To watch this panel go to 7hr:34mins:51secs from the full Day 2 Video. This was followed by a sustainability panel headed by actor and UN Environmental Ambasador, Adrian Grenier, who was joined by luminaries from Gray Wolf Analytics, MNP, TAAL and nChain.

The day wrapped with a solo slot from the peerless and tireless economist, George Gilder.

Tomorrow (Day 3) will cover blockchain's role in tokenization with Platinum Sponsor Fabriik as well as stablecoins, custody and digital asset trading. We will also have a bespoke look at the advances the BSV Blockchain has made in China, the Middle East and South Asia.

The regulation panel will allow viewers to hear from Richard G Reinhardt, a Special Agent for the IRS Criminal Investigations division alongside delegates from Merkle Science, Blocktrace and the Blockchain Intelligence Group.

In case you missed the first or second day of CoinGeek New York 2021 you can watch the full live stream of both days here.

Here is the agenda for the third and final day of the conference (Thursday Oct 7).

