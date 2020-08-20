Highly Anticipated 2021 Acura TLX Set To Arrive at Dealerships Late September

Complementing its stunning new design and athletic stance, the TLX's new 2.0-liter DOHC VTEC ® Turbo delivers more peak torque (+13 lb.-ft.) than the outgoing 3.5-liter V6, with a dramatic increase at the low end of the rev range (+48 lb.-ft. @ 1,500 rpm). Compared to the outgoing entry 2.4L model, the new TLX offers substantially more performance (+66 horsepower, +98 lb.-ft. peak torque) and major increases to technologies and premium amenities - establishing a new and more upmarket entry point for the Acura sedan.

Additional performance improvements for the 2021 TLX include a quick-shifting 10-speed transmission, sport-tuned chassis with double wishbone front suspension, NSX-derived electro-servo brake-by-wire technology, and available adaptive dampers.

Best-in-class technologies new to TLX include a new implementation of Acura's True Touchpad Interface™ with a 10.2 inch HD center display, an available 17-speaker ELS STUDIO 3D® premium audio system, and color and intensity adjustable LED interior ambient lighting with up to 27 IconicDrive™ themes. The new TLX expands on its standard AcuraWatch™ suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies with the addition of Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) and Traffic Sign Recognition, as well as an industry first next-generation passenger front airbag designed to mitigate potential injury in more steeply angled frontal collisions.

Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)[2] Two Wheel Drive Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ 2021 TLX 2.0T $37,500 $39,500 2021 TLX 2.0T with Technology Package $41,500 $43,500 2021 TLX 2.0T with A-Spec Package $44,250 $46,250 2021 TLX 2.0T with Advance Package $46,300 $48,300

TLX Pricing and Feature Comparison



2020 TLX 3.5L V6 2021 TLX 2.0T 2021 TLX Type S MSRP $36,200 $37,500 TBA Engine 3.5-liter V6 2.0-liter Turbo 3.0-liter Turbo Transmission 9-speed AT 10-speed AT 10-speed AT Super Handling All-Wheel

Drive™ Available – 3rd Gen Available – 4th Gen Standard – 4th Gen Peak Horsepower (SAE Net) 290 @ 6200 RPM 272 @ 6500 RPM Est: 355 Peak Torque (SAE Net) 267 @ 4500 RPM 280 @ 1600-4500 RPM Est: 354 Suspension Front: MacPherson Strut Rear: Four-Link Front: Double Wishbone Rear: Five-Link Front: Double Wishbone Rear: Five-Link Electric Power Steering System Rack-and-pinion EPS, Fixed ratio Belt-driven EPS, Variable ratio Belt-driven EPS, Variable ratio Braking System Hydraulic Assist Electro Servo Electro Servo Wheels and Tires 18-inch, 225/50 R18 18-inch, 235/50 R18 20-inch, 255/35 R20 KEY STANDARD FEATURES Full-LED Exterior Lighting • • • User Interface Dual Screen On Demand

Multi-User Display True Touchpad Interface

with 10.2-inch HD display True Touchpad Interface

with 10.2-inch HD display Natural Language Voice

Recognition - • • Acura Premium Audio 7 Speaker, 335 watts 10 Speaker, 350 watts w/ Twin Telford™ Subs ELS Studio 3D® 17 Speaker, 710 watts w/ Twin Telford™ Subs CarPlay® / Android Auto™

Integration • • • Integrated Dynamic System

(IDS) 4-mode 4-mode with Individual Mode 5-mode with Individual Mode & Sport + Power Front Seats 10-way Driver, 8-way Passenger, Heated 12-way Driver & Passenger, Heated 16-way Driver & Passenger, Heated & Ventilated Idle Stop - • • Genuine Aluminum Trim - • • Next Generation Passenger

Front Airbag - • • AcuraWatch™ • • • Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) - • • Traffic Sign Recognition - • • 4G LTE WiFi Hot Spot - • • DIMENSIONS Wheelbase (in.) 109.3 113.0 (+3.7) 113.0 (+3.7) Length (in.) 191.7 194.6 (+2.9) 194.6 (+2.9) Width (in.) 73.0 75.2 (+2.2) 75.2 (+2.2) Height (in.) 57.0 56.4 (-0.6) 56.4 (-0.6) Track (in.) F: 62.8 / R: 63.1 F: 64.0 (+1.2) / R: 64.6

(+1.5) F: 64.0 (+1.2) / R: 64.6 (+1.5) EPA Passenger Volume (cu. ft.) 93.3 93.4 (+0.1) 93.4 (+0.1) Cargo Volume 13.2 13.5 (+0.3) 13.5 (+0.3)

2021 TLX Packages and Feature Details



TLX 2.0T

Features TLX Technology Package A-Spec Package Advance Package TLX Type S PERFORMANCE 2.0-Liter Turbo • • • •

3.0-Liter Turbo V6







• 10-Speed Automatic Transmission • • • • • NSX-derived Electro-Servo Brake System • • • • • Brembo Performance Brake System







• Integrated Dynamics System (IDS) with Individual Mode • • • • Adds Sport + Adaptive Damper System (ADS)





• • Remote Engine Start with vehicle

feedback





•

EXTERIOR Full-LED Exterior Lighting • • • • • 18 x 8.0" Aluminum Alloy Wheels •







19 x 8.5" Aluminum Alloy Wheels

• • •

20 x 9.0" Aluminum Alloy Wheels







• Available Lightweight Wheels with High-Performance Summer Tires







• 235/50 R18 High-Performance All-

Season Tires •







255/40 R19 High-Performance All-

Season Tires

• • •

255/35 R20 High-Performance All-

Season, Available Summer Tires







• Exterior Sport Appearance Package



•

• Smart Entry (Front Doors) •







Smart Entry (All Doors)

• • • • LED Fog Lights



• •

Power Folding Mirrors with Puddle Light





•

Surround View Camera System





•

Rain-Sensing Wipers





•

Front Windshield Wiper De-Icer





•

INTERIOR Acura Sport Seats with 12-way Power Adjustment and Driver-Position Memory • • •



Acura Sport Seats with 16-way Power Adjustment and Driver-Position Memory





• • Leatherette Trimmed Seating Surfaces •







Milano Leather Trimmed Seating

Surfaces

•

•

Milano Leather Trimmed Seating

Surfaces with Ultrasuede® Inserts



•

• Heated Front Seats • •





Heated and Ventilated Front Seats



• • • Heated Rear Outboard Seats





•

Heated Steering Wheel





•

Genuine Aluminum Trim • • •

• Authentic Open-Pore Wood Trim





•

True Touchpad Interface™ (TTI) with

10.2-inch High-Mounted HD Display • • • • • Head Up Display (HUD), 10.5-inch





•

Natural Language Voice Recognition • • • • • Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto™

Integration • • • • • Acura Navigation System with 3D View

• • • • AcuraLink Real-Time Traffic™

• • • • GPS-Linked Climate Control

• • • • 10-Speaker Premium Audio with Twin

Telford™ Subwoofers •







13-Speaker ELS STUDIO® Premium

Audio

•





17-Speaker ELS STUDIO 3D® Premium

Audio



• • • Interior Sport Appearance Package



•

• LED Ambient Interior Lighting •







IconicDrive™ LED Ambient Interior

Lighting

• • • • SAFETY & DRIVER ASSITIVE AcuraWatch® with Traffic Jam Assist • • • • • Next-Generation Passenger Front Airbag • • • • • Blind Spot Information (BSI)

• • • • Rear Cross-Traffic Monitor

• • • • Front and Rear Parking Sensors

• • • •

1 Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excluding tax, license, registration, $1,025 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.

