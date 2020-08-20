Highly Anticipated 2021 Acura TLX Set To Arrive at Dealerships Late September
- New model packs more performance and features at a starting price of $37,500
- High performance Type S variant to arrive next spring
Aug 20, 2020, 12:01 ET
TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Acura TLX is set to launch nationwide September 28th as the quickest, best-handling and most well-appointed sedan in the brand's 35-year history. Built upon a model-exclusive body structure and chassis architecture, the 2021 TLX 2.0T will carry a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $37,5001, an increase of $1,300 over the outgoing 3.5-liter V6-powered TLX. Acura's torque vectoring Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) system is available on all trims for an additional $2,000. The TLX Type S, with Acura's new 3.0-liter V6 Turbo and standard Super Handling All-Wheel Drive, arrives next spring well-equipped in the low to mid $50,000s.
Complementing its stunning new design and athletic stance, the TLX's new 2.0-liter DOHC VTEC® Turbo delivers more peak torque (+13 lb.-ft.) than the outgoing 3.5-liter V6, with a dramatic increase at the low end of the rev range (+48 lb.-ft. @ 1,500 rpm). Compared to the outgoing entry 2.4L model, the new TLX offers substantially more performance (+66 horsepower, +98 lb.-ft. peak torque) and major increases to technologies and premium amenities - establishing a new and more upmarket entry point for the Acura sedan.
Additional performance improvements for the 2021 TLX include a quick-shifting 10-speed transmission, sport-tuned chassis with double wishbone front suspension, NSX-derived electro-servo brake-by-wire technology, and available adaptive dampers.
Best-in-class technologies new to TLX include a new implementation of Acura's True Touchpad Interface™ with a 10.2 inch HD center display, an available 17-speaker ELS STUDIO 3D® premium audio system, and color and intensity adjustable LED interior ambient lighting with up to 27 IconicDrive™ themes. The new TLX expands on its standard AcuraWatch™ suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies with the addition of Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) and Traffic Sign Recognition, as well as an industry first next-generation passenger front airbag designed to mitigate potential injury in more steeply angled frontal collisions.
More information on the 2021 Acura TLX is available here.
|
Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)[2]
|
Two Wheel Drive
|
Super Handling
All-Wheel Drive™
|
2021 TLX 2.0T
|
$37,500
|
$39,500
|
2021 TLX 2.0T with Technology Package
|
$41,500
|
$43,500
|
2021 TLX 2.0T with A-Spec Package
|
$44,250
|
$46,250
|
2021 TLX 2.0T with Advance Package
|
$46,300
|
$48,300
TLX Pricing and Feature Comparison
|
2020 TLX 3.5L V6
|
2021 TLX 2.0T
|
2021 TLX Type S
|
MSRP
|
$36,200
|
$37,500
|
TBA
|
Engine
|
3.5-liter V6
|
2.0-liter Turbo
|
3.0-liter Turbo
|
Transmission
|
9-speed AT
|
10-speed AT
|
10-speed AT
|
Super Handling All-Wheel
|
Available – 3rd Gen
|
Available – 4th Gen
|
Standard – 4th Gen
|
Peak Horsepower (SAE Net)
|
290 @ 6200 RPM
|
272 @ 6500 RPM
|
Est: 355
|
Peak Torque (SAE Net)
|
267 @ 4500 RPM
|
280 @ 1600-4500 RPM
|
Est: 354
|
Suspension
|
Front: MacPherson Strut
Rear: Four-Link
|
Front: Double Wishbone
Rear: Five-Link
|
Front: Double Wishbone
Rear: Five-Link
|
Electric Power Steering System
|
Rack-and-pinion EPS,
Fixed ratio
|
Belt-driven EPS,
Variable ratio
|
Belt-driven EPS,
Variable ratio
|
Braking System
|
Hydraulic Assist
|
Electro Servo
|
Electro Servo
|
Wheels and Tires
|
18-inch, 225/50 R18
|
18-inch, 235/50 R18
|
20-inch, 255/35 R20
|
KEY STANDARD FEATURES
|
Full-LED Exterior Lighting
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
User Interface
|
Dual Screen On Demand
|
True Touchpad Interface
|
True Touchpad Interface
|
Natural Language Voice
|
-
|
•
|
•
|
Acura Premium Audio
|
7 Speaker, 335 watts
|
10 Speaker, 350 watts
w/ Twin Telford™ Subs
|
ELS Studio 3D®
17 Speaker, 710 watts
w/ Twin Telford™ Subs
|
CarPlay® / Android Auto™
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
Integrated Dynamic System
|
4-mode
|
4-mode
with Individual Mode
|
5-mode with
Individual Mode & Sport +
|
Power Front Seats
|
10-way Driver, 8-way Passenger, Heated
|
12-way Driver & Passenger, Heated
|
16-way Driver & Passenger, Heated & Ventilated
|
Idle Stop
|
-
|
•
|
•
|
Genuine Aluminum Trim
|
-
|
•
|
•
|
Next Generation Passenger
|
-
|
•
|
•
|
AcuraWatch™
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)
|
-
|
•
|
•
|
Traffic Sign Recognition
|
-
|
•
|
•
|
4G LTE WiFi Hot Spot
|
-
|
•
|
•
|
DIMENSIONS
|
Wheelbase (in.)
|
109.3
|
113.0 (+3.7)
|
113.0 (+3.7)
|
Length (in.)
|
191.7
|
194.6 (+2.9)
|
194.6 (+2.9)
|
Width (in.)
|
73.0
|
75.2 (+2.2)
|
75.2 (+2.2)
|
Height (in.)
|
57.0
|
56.4 (-0.6)
|
56.4 (-0.6)
|
Track (in.)
|
F: 62.8 / R: 63.1
|
F: 64.0 (+1.2) / R: 64.6
|
F: 64.0 (+1.2) / R: 64.6 (+1.5)
|
EPA Passenger Volume (cu. ft.)
|
93.3
|
93.4 (+0.1)
|
93.4 (+0.1)
|
Cargo Volume
|
13.2
|
13.5 (+0.3)
|
13.5 (+0.3)
2021 TLX Packages and Feature Details
|
TLX 2.0T
|
Features
|
TLX
|
Technology
Package
|
A-Spec
Package
|
Advance
Package
|
TLX Type S
|
PERFORMANCE
|
2.0-Liter Turbo
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
3.0-Liter Turbo V6
|
•
|
10-Speed Automatic Transmission
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
NSX-derived Electro-Servo Brake System
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
Brembo Performance Brake System
|
•
|
Integrated Dynamics System (IDS) with Individual Mode
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
Adds Sport +
|
Adaptive Damper System (ADS)
|
•
|
•
|
Remote Engine Start with vehicle
|
•
|
EXTERIOR
|
Full-LED Exterior Lighting
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
18 x 8.0" Aluminum Alloy Wheels
|
•
|
19 x 8.5" Aluminum Alloy Wheels
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
20 x 9.0" Aluminum Alloy Wheels
|
•
|
Available Lightweight Wheels with High-Performance Summer Tires
|
•
|
235/50 R18 High-Performance All-
|
•
|
255/40 R19 High-Performance All-
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
255/35 R20 High-Performance All-
|
•
|
Exterior Sport Appearance Package
|
•
|
•
|
Smart Entry (Front Doors)
|
•
|
Smart Entry (All Doors)
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
LED Fog Lights
|
•
|
•
|
Power Folding Mirrors with Puddle Light
|
•
|
Surround View Camera System
|
•
|
Rain-Sensing Wipers
|
•
|
Front Windshield Wiper De-Icer
|
•
|
INTERIOR
|
Acura Sport Seats with 12-way Power Adjustment and Driver-Position Memory
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
Acura Sport Seats with 16-way Power Adjustment and Driver-Position Memory
|
•
|
•
|
Leatherette Trimmed Seating Surfaces
|
•
|
Milano Leather Trimmed Seating
|
•
|
•
|
Milano Leather Trimmed Seating
|
•
|
•
|
Heated Front Seats
|
•
|
•
|
Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
Heated Rear Outboard Seats
|
•
|
Heated Steering Wheel
|
•
|
Genuine Aluminum Trim
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
Authentic Open-Pore Wood Trim
|
•
|
True Touchpad Interface™ (TTI) with
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
Head Up Display (HUD), 10.5-inch
|
•
|
Natural Language Voice Recognition
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto™
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
Acura Navigation System with 3D View
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
AcuraLink Real-Time Traffic™
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
GPS-Linked Climate Control
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
10-Speaker Premium Audio with Twin
|
•
|
13-Speaker ELS STUDIO® Premium
|
•
|
17-Speaker ELS STUDIO 3D® Premium
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
Interior Sport Appearance Package
|
•
|
•
|
LED Ambient Interior Lighting
|
•
|
IconicDrive™ LED Ambient Interior
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
SAFETY & DRIVER ASSITIVE
|
AcuraWatch® with Traffic Jam Assist
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
Next-Generation Passenger Front Airbag
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
Blind Spot Information (BSI)
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
Rear Cross-Traffic Monitor
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
Front and Rear Parking Sensors
|
•
|
•
|
•
|
•
1 Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excluding tax, license, registration, $1,025 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.
