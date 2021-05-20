Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene Market to grow by 244.03 thousand MT through 2025|Featuring BASF SE, Daelim Co. Ltd among others|Technavio

The highly reactive polyisobutylene market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene Market Participants:

BASF SE

BASF SE offers Highly Reactive Polyisobutene (HR-PIB) such as GLISSOPAL® 1000, 1300, and 2300 which is used predominantly in the fuel and lubricant additive industry, but also in the manufacture of emulsion explosives.

Daelim Co. Ltd.

Daelim Co. Ltd. offers Highly reactive Polyisobutylene products that are produced in its highly reactive polybutene plant.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

INEOS Group Holdings SA offers Indopol Polybutenes that are synthetic hydrocarbon polymers made by polymerization of C4 olefins (primarily isobutene) and are available in a wide range of viscosities.

Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Highly reactive polyisobutylene market is segmented as below:

Application

Additives



Automotive



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The highly reactive polyisobutylene market is driven by the increased demand from other diversified applications. In addition, the increased demand from the tire industry is expected to trigger the highly reactive polyisobutylene market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

