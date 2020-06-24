Highly Successful Coding Bootcamp Curriculum Can Help Address Needs from Skills Gaps to Unemployment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2014, the Deep Dive Coding Bootcamp at Central New Mexico Community College (CNM) has trained nearly 600 students and 87 percent of them have achieved their professional goals within six months of completing the popular program.

Operated by CNM Ingenuity, the enterprise arm of CNM, Deep Dive Coding was launched to quickly address a key workforce need in New Mexico for more skilled coders while providing fast access to high-demand jobs for community members. In just 10 weeks (40 hours per week), students are immersed in learning the most current coding skills they need to get good jobs with an average starting salary of $48,000 in Albuquerque, which translates to higher salaries in bigger markets.

Nearly 600 Deep Dive graduates have collectively earned an estimated $44 million and they've spawned 17 currently operating businesses. Based on the successes, CNM Ingenuity has now started licensing its well-honed curriculum to other schools, businesses, and organizations that seek to create similar economic opportunities.

"If you're a school or a community organization looking to address anything from the skills gap to unemployment, we can jumpstart you on that path," says Mary Gallivan, the Senior Director of Program Management for CNM Ingenuity. "You'll get to leverage all of our experience and tools, and we'll teach you how to be successful."

Deep Dive Coding was selected as the 2020 Higher Ed Program of the Year for the New Mexico Excellence in STEM Awards, which is managed by the Air Force Research Lab Tech Engagement Office.

Deep Dive offers several bootcamps, but it's licensing the flagship program first – the Deep Dive Fullstack Web Bootcamp that teaches the skills needed for modern web application development, including technical tools such as JavaScript, React, Node, Express, MySQL, Git, and Docker.

The license includes:

"How-to" documents to help programs hire and train staff

Tips on coaching and professional development for participants

Infrastructure documentation to help programs identify, install, and configure the necessary technology

Two-week, in-person instructor training

Sample schedules and lesson plans

Lecture notes, assignments and grading rubrics

Community partnership methods and agendas

Because technology evolves quickly, ongoing updates to the curriculum are built into the design. In addition to tech skills, the program teaches soft skills like project management so students are fully prepared to succeed in the workforce.

Kyle Lee, CNM Ingenuity CEO, says community involvement and industry partnerships are key aspects to the curriculum's design.

"One of the components that makes Deep Dive special is the continuous engagement with industry and business in the community," he says. "Each community that implements Deep Dive will be exposed to how those relationships are built, and they can take Deep Dive's excellent curriculum and tie it to their local needs, making relationship-building a prominent part of the experience and course work."

Learn more about licensing Deep Dive Coding curriculum.

