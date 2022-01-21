Highly Successful Mexican Snack Wafer Brand Hits U.S. Shelves

Chocke-Obleas started in 2015 in Mexico and is the keystone brand of Golmex Foods. The product consists of a smooth chocolate filling sandwiched between two artisan wheat and amaranth wafers covered with popped amaranth, a superfood ancient grain with a longtime legacy in Mexico. Chocke-Obleas are crafted with only superior quality ingredients, including 70% cocoa, an ingredient prized by the ancient Mayans in Mexico.

One pack of Chocke-Obleas (three wafers) delivers a delicious, multi-textural experience with quality chocolate, delicate artisan wafers and crispy popped amaranth. Each package also offers 3g of plant-based protein, no preservatives or trans fats, and just 110 calories. Chocke-Obleas are currently available in two flavors: Chocolate and Amaranth.

"There's nothing like Chocke-Obleas on American shelves today. It's not just another cookie, cracker, bar or snack," says Juan Carlos Duran Soriano, Founder and CEO of Golmex, the producer of Chocke-Obleas. "It truly is something different, and we are excited to translate it's success here in Mexico to stores in the States."

