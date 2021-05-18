Highmark Health Achieves WELL Building Health and Safety rating for six properties in Pennsylvania and West Virginia

The Highmark Health properties that achieved the rating include 19 N. Main in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania; Center Street in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania; Data Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania; Fifth Avenue Place and Penn Avenue Place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Highmark West Virginia's headquarters in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Fifth Avenue Place and Penn Avenue Place's combined 1.4 million square feet make the properties the largest WELL Health and Safety rated project in the City of Pittsburgh. Additionally, Highmark West Virginia's headquarter is the first and only WELL Health and Safety rated building in the state.

Designed to empower owners and operators across large and small businesses alike to take the necessary steps to prioritize the health and safety of their staff, visitors and stakeholders, the WELL Health-Safety Rating can help guide users in preparing their spaces for re-entry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, instilling confidence in those who come through the building as well as the broader community.

"As we continue to determine what the future of the workplace will look like and how we will welcome employees back into our buildings, our stakeholders can have peace of mind knowing that Highmark Health is taking every measure possible to ensure the safety and security of those who enter our facilities," shared Dana Garcia, vice president of real estate for Highmark Health. "We are honored to receive this prestigious rating from the International WELL Building Institute and look forward to proudly displaying the WELL Building Health and Safety rating seal at the entrance of these six properties."

To achieve WELL Health-Safety Rating, Highmark Health has prioritized cleaning and sanitization, emergency preparedness, air and water quality monitoring, and stakeholder engagement and communication amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Several examples within the six buildings include hands-free sensors on restroom fixtures, rigorous cleaning protocols that address high-touch surfaces with cleaning and disinfection products that do not contain harmful ingredients, annual water and indoor air quality testing for all locations, installation of touchless water bottle filling stations to allow occupants to drink filtered water, and increased fresh air circulation during the pandemic to keep all facilities operating in a safe and healthy manner.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating provides a centralized source and governing body to validate efforts made by owners and operators. It leverages insights drawn from the IWBI Task Force on COVID-19, in addition to guidance on the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections developed by the World Health Organization (WHO), U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), global disease control and prevention centers and emergency management agencies, as well as recognized standard-making associations such as ASTM International and ASHRAE, and leading academic and research institutions, as well as core principles already established by IWBI's WELL Building Standard, the premier framework for advancing health in buildings and spaces of all kinds.

Highmark Health was awarded the WELL Health-Safety Rating following the successful completion of third-party documentation review by GBCI to confirm it has met the feature specific intents and requirements. The organization will continue to work toward WELL Health-Safety Ratings for the additional properties it manages in its portfolio.

Highmark Health, a Pittsburgh, PA-based enterprise that employs more than 35,000 people who serve millions of Americans across the country, is the parent company of Highmark Inc., Allegheny Health Network, and HM Health Solutions.

