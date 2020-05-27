Highmark Health Announces $5 Million "Heroes Appreciation" Program for Frontline AHN Hospital Employees

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highmark Health today announced the creation of a $5 million "Heroes Appreciation Program" to help offset additional personal or family expenses incurred by Allegheny Health Network (AHN) frontline hospital employees as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and in recognition of their extraordinary work and dedication to patients and the community.

The one-time payments will be distributed to eligible frontline hospital employees during the upcoming pay period.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything we've experienced in our lifetimes," said David Holmberg, Highmark Health president and CEO. "Despite the uncertainty, AHN employees have come through in a big way for the people of Western Pennsylvania at this critical time. We felt it was important to come through for them, and to demonstrate our profound appreciation for their personal sacrifice, courage, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the people and communities we serve."

Approximately 12,000 AHN employees will receive payments under the program. The awards will be directed to caregivers, such as nurses, medical assistants, therapists, technicians and social workers, as well as to "unsung heroes" such as environmental services professionals, dietary services workers, maintenance staff, and others who are responsible for keeping our hospitals safe, clean and operational.

"Our employees have been absolutely amazing in helping us respond to the unprecedented challenges of this public health crisis," said Cynthia Hundorfean, president and CEO, AHN. "No matter what has been asked of them, and no matter the personal cost, they've routinely answered the call to keep our patients safe and provide them with the exceptional care and comfort they have needed. They are indeed the 'heroes' of this story."

